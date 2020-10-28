  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

16 dead amid coronavirus outbreak at Virginia nursing home

October 28, 2020 | 10:28am
From www.dailypress.com
By

The COVID-19 outbreak also has infected 69 residents and 36 staff at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.