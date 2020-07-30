Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

16- and 17-year-old injured in overnight shooting, Baltimore Police say

July 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Baltimore Sun

Two teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting in Baltimore according to police.