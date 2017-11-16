15 Thanksgiving sides you won't believe are gluten-free

As a gluten-free Thanksgiving host, you have a dilemma. Do you mess with the classics and make gluten-free versions of all your family and friends' favorite dishes? Or do you stick with the tried and true and miss out on the fun yourself?

Thankfully, with this roundup you can start a new food tradition: gluten-free recipes that actually taste good. How could they not? Here are some great ingredients that are all gluten-free: butter, potatoes, turkey, cranberries, sugar, bacon, squash... Need we go on? There's no reason gluten has to take a seat at your Thanksgiving dinner table.

Many gluten-free restaurants have mastered the art of wheat-free cuisine. While it sounds difficult, it's actually not that hard to omit gluten from your meal. Many people have to eat this way year-round due to gluten intolerance. Others simply go gluten-free due to the passing fad, eventually deciding to add gluten back into their diets.

Whatever your reason is for going gluten-free - we don't judge - you can feast on everything you're craving and more with this roundup of Thanksgiving sides you won't believe are gluten-free.