15 restaurants to participate in Whitehall Area Restaurant Week

Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to “sip, savor, save and support” at its third annual Whitehall Area Restaurant Week, Sunday through April 14.

The event features fixed-prices menus and other deals at more than a dozen Whitehall area retaurants — from chains such as Chick-fil-A, LongHorn Steakhouse and Ruby Tuesday in Whitehall, to one-of-a-kind spots such as Bridge Street Family Restaurant in Catasauqua, Samuel Owens Restaurant & Bar in Coplay and Riley’s Restaurant & Pub in Whitehall.

At the Lehigh Valley Mall, three-course menus will be offered at Bravo Cucina Italiana ($14.95, lunch; $25 dinner), with main courses that include Mediterranean pasta, chicken picatta and crab-crusted grilled salmon; and seafood-centric Bonefish Grill ($15.90-$21.90), with entree choices that include chicken teriyaki bowl, cold water lobster tail and 6-ounce filet mignon. German restaurant Dunderbak’s will offer special selections ($10.99-$11.99), including a beef brisket ciabatta and half roast chicken.

Across the street from the mall, Mission BBQ offers a pulled-pork sandwich with fresh-cut fries and drink for $9.79 while Chili's Grill & Bar will offer a three-for-$10 deal that includes a drink, starter and entree choices of bacon ranch chicken quesadillas, margarita grilled chicken, 6-ounce classic sirloin and more.

Those with a sweet tooth can head to Whitehall’s Wicked Sweet bakeshop, offering buy-one-get-one-free cookies and $5 off any order of $25 or more.

Bacon fans can check out Coplay’s The Bacon Strip for several sizzling deals ($7.50-$13.95), including a bacon burger and Bacon Strip omelette with sides and a drink.

Other participants include The Burger Shack in Whitehall and Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar in South Whitehall. For menus, see lehighvalleychamber.org/whitehallarearw.

