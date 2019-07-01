15 places to eat and drink outdoors this summer in Baltimore

The onset of warm weather in Baltimore calls for dining al fresco with a healthy serving of Vitamin D on the side.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic patio spot or a sunny space to grab drinks, these Baltimore-area restaurants will provide the picture-perfect views. Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Ampersea serves brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks. Situated on Baltimore’s Patapsco River, the restaurant offers an array of seafood selections. (1417 Thames St., Fells Point).

Azumi offers an extensive sushi menu and serves other Japanese dishes as well as seafood. Be aware of the dress code. (725 Aliceanna St., Harbor East).

Barcocina serves Mexican-inspired brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks. The restaurant emphasizes a shared-plates system. (1629 Thames St., Fells Point).

Captain James Landing offers the ideal menu and aesthetic for seafood lovers. Oh, and Oprah recommends it. (2127 Boston St., Canton).

Cypriana serves Greek and Mediterranean-style cuisine. The bar stays open until the last call. (105 W 39th St., Hampden/Roland Park).

Loch Bar offers one of the largest raw bars in the state as well as other thrills including shellfish towers, brunch and homemade desserts. (240 International Drive, Harbor East).

Luna Del Sea Steak & Seafood Bistro offers menu items for seafood, pasta and meat aficionados. The downtown restaurant also boasts an extensive drink list. (300 W. Pratt St., Downtown).

Nick’s Fish House, situated on a waterfront deck in the Port Covington area, offers seafood products in nearly every form imaginable — including, of course, steamed crabs. The spot also hosts live music and entertainment. (2600 Insulator Drive, Riverside).

Ouzo Bay serves upscale Greek cuisine with contemporary twists. Be sure to also visit the newly opened Ouzo Beach, the restaurant’s outdoor extension. (1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East).

Rusty Scupper rises three levels above the Inner Harbor. The scenic seafood-centric restaurant closely resembles a ship. (402 Key Highway, Inner Harbor).

Rye Street Tavern serves contemporary American and locally sourced meats, greens and seafood. Located adjacent to the Sagamore Spirit Distillery, it also features an array of beverages. (225 E. Cromwell St., Riverside).

Sandlot is an outdoor, beach-inspired bar and restaurant serving chicken wings, nachos, sandwiches and spit-fired chicken. (1000 Wills St., Harbor Point).

Tagliata, a fine Italian eatery complete with hand-made pasta, provides an enclosed patio space ideal for an intimate date or group socializing. (1012 Fleet St., Little Italy).

Tapas Teatro serves — you guessed it — tapas with Spanish flare. Directly adjoining the Charles Theatre, catch a film before or after you eat. (1711 N. Charles St., Station North).

Topside, a rooftop dining and bar spot, overlooks Mount Vernon. Choose between big plates, shareable dishes and an extensive drink menu. (101 W. Monument St., Hotel Revival, Mount Vernon).

