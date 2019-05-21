15 Chicago spots with Memorial Day food and drink specials

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but having an extra day off makes Memorial Day weekend the perfect time to celebrate the fact that temperatures are finally climbing after a cold and snowy spring. Bust out your shorts, sandals and sundresses, and head to one of these 15 spots offering three days of seasonal and patriotic specials and events.

aliveOne

2683 N. Halsted St., 773-348-9800

Order a Star Spangled cocktail made with Crown Royal, yellow chartreuse, lemon and orange bitters ($8) on May 27, and the Lincoln Park bar will donate $1 to the Wounded Warrior Project. You can also take advantage of half-price beer and cocktails 5-7 p.m., trivia at 8 p.m., and free pool and $2 Miller High Life bottles all night.

Bernie’s

660 N. Orleans St,. 312-624-9892

Celebrate May 26 with a rooftop cookout at the River North spot, featuring burgers ($16) and grilled bratwurst and chicken ($12) served with chips and a pickle spear.

The Boundary

1932 W. Division St., 773-278-1919

A three-day weekend means an extra day for brunch at the Wicker Park bar, which opens at 11 a.m. May 27 to serve stuffed French toast ($12), steak and eggs ($15), and more.

Cafe Brauer

2021 N. Stockton Drive

Spend the day visiting Lincoln Park Zoo, and then relax on the cafe’s patio, where you’ll get a $5 glass of rosé with the purchase of any cheese plate May 25-27.

Castaways Bar & Grill

1603 N. Lake Shore Drive, 773-281-1200

The North Avenue Beach spot opens for the season May 24, celebrating with a three-day party May 25-27 that includes a live broadcast from Kiss FM 2-6 p.m. Saturday. DJs will be spinning 1-7 p.m. all weekend.

Cantina Laredo

508 N. State St., 312-955-0014

Cool off May 27 with a $5 Red, White and Blue ’Rita, the River North restaurant’s signature frozen margarita layered with blue curacao and served with strawberry puree on top.

The Dawson

730 W. Grand Ave., 312-243-8955

Enjoy some cookout-style food without needing to fire up the grill yourself May 25-27 at the West Town restaurant, which serves specials throughout the day, including jalapeno cheddar bratwurst topped with caramelized onions and sweet garlic mustard ($13), potato salad ($9) and baby back ribs served with white barbecue sauce and coleslaw ($23). Share a $25 bucket of Tecate, or try the Camp Crystal Lake, a frozen blend of rum, lime and blood orange ($13).

Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing

Ravenswood Avenue between Belle Plaine and Cuyler avenues

The Ravenswood breweries celebrate their shared birthday with their third annual Mayfestiversary festival noon to 10 p.m. May 25 and 26. Try more than a dozen beers, with special tappings at 1:30 p.m. each day. You’ll also find food trucks, guided beer tastings and discussions, and live music from bands including The Funk Crusaders and Uncle Jesse and the Rippers.

Easy Bar

1944 W. Division St., 773-227-4644

Subject everyone to your guiltiest musical pleasures during the Wicker Park bar’s annual Cheesy Fest, where DJs will take all requests starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. Brace yourself with $2 High Life and $5 green chartreuse shots.

Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery

701 W. 31st St., 312-808-0147

The Bridgeport spot offers its signature Italian beef sandwiches for $7 May 24-26 and serves $6 pastas and 50-cent wings Monday.

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322

An all-you-can-eat-barbecue noon to 3 p.m. May 26 includes house-made sausages, brats, burgers, chips and corn on the cob for $19. Wash it down with $8 frozé and $5 Molly’s By Day IPA. Tickets: thefrontierchicago.com

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N. Wood St., 773-360-8320

Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish, corn, potatoes and crawfish bread for $35 at 4 p.m. May 26. The Wicker Park restaurant also hosts live music and offers drink specials including $6 hurricanes and $5 Ina’s Beachwood Ale. Tickets: inamaetavern.com

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior St., 312-266-0400

Active and retired members of the military can show their ID to get a free burger from the River North bar.

R.J. Grunts

2056 Lincoln Park West, 773-929-5363

The Lincoln Park restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, including pecan bread pudding French toast, scrambled eggs and thick-cut bacon for $17.95 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27. Add a bloody mary or mimosa for $6.

Tria

701 W. 31st St., 312-344-1876

Entrees are buy one, get one free May 24-26 at the Bridgeport restaurant. Come in for brunch, and you can also take advantage of $13 bottomless bellinis or mimosas.

