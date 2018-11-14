The 15 best fried-chicken sandwiches in Chicago

A great fried-chicken sandwich isn't clever. It has no use for nuance or subtlety. It attacks from the front, overwhelming any defenses with grease and crunch, leaving you to deal with the residual damage.

That's what I found as I hunted through Chicago for the best fried-chicken sandwich. It took me much longer than I imagined. What was once relegated to fast food restaurants is now everywhere, including some of the fanciest new restaurants in Chicago. That explains how I found myself sitting in the gleaming new dining rooms of Bellemore and Somerset, two-fisting a massive fried-chicken sandwich, sauce running down my chin.

Before checking out the gallery of rankings above, let's stop and appreciate just how much better fried-chicken sandwiches are than their grilled-chicken counterparts. The difference is astronomical. It's akin to experiencing Little Richard's immortal, throat-shredding take of "Tutti Frutti" and then subjecting yourself to a buttoned-up Pat Boone (the white recording artist who recorded tame versions of early rock 'n' roll songs) bumble "A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom" like he's afraid of startling a librarian. The song may be the same, but one gets your blood pumping, and the other sounds like someone tripping over his own feet.

The only reason for grilled-chicken sandwiches has to be that people think they are healthy. No reliable human would accuse fried-chicken sandwiches of the same. Still, I wasn't quite ready for the toll that trying 34 fried-chicken sandwiches would do to my body. My veins feel as if they now pump more grease than blood. I had to leave work twice because I felt dizzy from all the fat. Maybe learn from my mistake, and don't try all 15 in the same week, OK?

Read Part 2: The 26 best and worst fast-food fried-chicken sandwiches, ranked >>

I feel as if I've earned the right to declare some preferences. Buns are almost always better than biscuits, which tend to self-destruct after a few bites. A toasted bun is best of all, because it adds another layer of crunch. Something acidic or spicy helps cut through the fat. But success mostly comes down to great fried chicken. Is it juicy? Does the crunchy coating become one with the meat, or does it fall off easily?

Though I tried, I wasn't able to try every single fried-chicken sandwich in Chicago. I realized early on that I also had to exclude chicken Parmesan sandwiches and the tortas de milanesa. While both can be fantastic, the meat is often pounded thin before frying, resulting in a totally different experience.

My 15 favorites come from all over the city and range in price from $4.99 to $16. That's quite a spread. All delivered the goods, though some demand a good nap afterward.

MORE COVERAGE

The 26 best and worst fast-food fried-chicken sandwiches, ranked »

KFC recipe challenge: Tribune kitchen puts the 11 herbs and spices to the test »