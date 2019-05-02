14 Cinco de Mayo specials and events this weekend throughout Chicago

This weekend brings Cinco de Mayo, an occasion that is often — incorrectly — framed as Mexican independence day, which is in September.

But if you’re feeling celebratory and promise to leave your sombrero at home, here are 14 events in Chicago that will salute the occasion.

Apogee

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Party

2-6 p.m. Sunday

2 W. Erie St., 773-727-7880

Celebrate the occasion on Apogee’s massive rooftop bar with plenty of pumping dance music. Mexican-inspired food and beverages will be available throughout the party. Guests will also have a chance to play around with a photo booth, and everyone will receive a free pair of cool sunglasses. $5. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Barcocina

Cinco de Mayo pre-party

10 p.m. to midnight Saturday

2901 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-687-9949

Before the Sunday holiday, Barcocina will host a pre-party that includes a strong 2 1/2-hour drink package: bottomless Mexican beer and house margaritas, as well as chips, salsa and guacamole. $35. eventbrite.com

Beatnik

Beatnik Cinco de Mayo: Flight to Oaxaca

11:30 a.m. Sunday

1604 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4945

The ongoing “Jetset” series at Beatnik transports guests each weekend with specific music and cocktails from different regions. This edition is called "Flight to Oaxaca” and features live spins from DJ Bumbac Joe, who specializes in Latin American dance music. The brunch menu includes shakshuka with duck eggs ($12) and a Spanish tortilla with uni ($14), as well as cocktail specials, like half-price large-format cocktails. All food and drink available a la carte.

Blvd

Cinco de Mayo food special

All day Sunday

817 W. Lake St., 312-526-3116

Looking to fancy up your Cinco de Mayo dining this year? Blvd has a package including its super-extra Creekstone Farms dry-aged rib-eye tacos — made with blue corn tortillas, salsa negra, huitlacoche, radish and lime — a 32-ounce Tecate and a tequila shot for $25 altogether.

Bremen High School

Cinco de Mayo Festival

6 p.m. Friday

15203 Pulaski Road, 708-371-3600

Bremen High School will host an evening of entertainment, including food, music and more culture to celebrate. Music includes traditional selections from DJ Zayas and a folkloric ballet. There will also be a potluck, so bring something to share. $10; kids 12 and under are free.

Center on Halsted

Lakeside Pride’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta de Baile

7-9 p.m. Sunday

3656 N. Halsted St., 773-472-6469

With the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots coming in June, Lakeside Pride has been commemorating different aspects of that historical event throughout 2019. For Cinco De Mayo, LP will throw the Fiesta de Baile, complete with a Latinx-influenced soundtrack, to celebrate the occasion, as well as the contributions of the queer Latinx community. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Chicago Yacht Events

Cinco de Mayo Piñata Party

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

800 S. Wells St., chicagoyachtevents.com

This Cinco de Mayo cruise from Chicago Yacht Events features food and drink available for purchase, festive music and, of course, a piñata. Tickets are required, and be punctual, because departure times are sharp. $20-$45. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Fremont

Imerman Angels Cinco de Mayo Party

6-8 p.m. Thursday

15 W. Illinois St., 312-874-7270

The Imerman Angels are a local 501(c)3 organization that offers one-on-one counseling and companionship for cancer patients, and the organization will throw a fundraising/awareness-raising party for Cinco de Mayo. Mingle with folks from the organization, and learn about their mission while enjoying an open bar for the duration of the event. $35. e.sparxo.com

Mercadito

Cinco de Mayo at Mercadito

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

108 W. Kinzie St., 312-329-9555

Mezcalito is the new downstairs lounge at Mercadito, and it will host a special Cinco de Mayo celebration boasting a three-hour open bar and a choose-your-own-rim margarita station. Entertainment includes live music and more. Additional food and passed items are also included in the ticket price. $65. mercaditorivernorth.com

Old Crow Smokehouse

Cinco de Mayo Sunday Funday Bar Crawl

1-7 p.m. Sunday

149 W. Kinzie St., 773-348-8899

Expect different festivities and fun along this holiday bar crawl. Drink specials include $4 Bud Light and $5 Goose Island 312 at most venues. Wristband-holders can also get a free drink at a pair of pre-parties: From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Public House and 10-11 p.m. Saturday at Moe’s Cantina River North, guests will receive a free drink ticket if they mention the Sunday Funday Crawl at the host stand. $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Old Town Pour House

Cinco de Mayo Brunch

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

1419 N. Wells St., 312-477-2800

Loosen your belt a bit for the all-inclusive brunch at Old Town Pour House to celebrate the occasion. Special brunch items include chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, among others, and the beverages are bottomless, provided you order a Corona Extra or Light, Tito’s Bloody Mary’s, Truly Hard Seltzer (while supplies last) or Ballast Point Sculpin. $35-$40. eventbrite.com

The Original Mother's

Division Street Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl

1-6 p.m. Sunday

26 W. Division St., 312-905-3008

If you’re a fan of the eastern Division Street corridor — you know the one — you can find an official bar crawl for Cinco de Mayo, rather than the unofficial jumping from bar-to-bar that usually comes with getting your buzz on in that area. The event also features $3 Tecate and $4 Dos Equis at all bars, as well as complimentary tacos and chips and salsa at Hopsmith and Butch McGuires, limit one serving per person. $10. Tickets: nightout.com

The Promontory

Cinco de Mayo at the Promontory

3-9 p.m. Saturday

5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100

Quam & Warren presents the Cinco de Mayo edition of its Freedom party, complete with drink specials and live music courtesy of DJ Dark Knight, DJ Kev and DJ Commando. There’s a mandatory $3 coat check for those who don’t buy a ticket in advance. $10 advance, $20 door. eventbrite.com

Trophy Room

Tequila-N-Tacos Bar Crawl

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

170 W. Ontario St., 312-600-6920

The name of this crawl is pretty self-explanatory. Along with admission, your ticket includes a T-shirt, a complimentary taco bar at check-in locations, drink specials, prizes and cover-free entry at up to four participating venues. $15-$20. eventbrite.com

