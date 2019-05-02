14 Cinco de Mayo specials and events this weekend throughout Chicago

This weekend brings Cinco de Mayo, an occasion that is often — incorrectly — framed as Mexican independence day, which is in September.
But if you’re feeling celebratory and promise to leave your sombrero at home, here are 14 events in Chicago that will salute the occasion.
Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Party
2-6 p.m. Sunday
2 W. Erie St., 773-727-7880
Celebrate the occasion on Apogee’s massive rooftop bar with plenty of pumping dance music. Mexican-inspired food and beverages will be available throughout the party. Guests will also have a chance to play around with a photo booth, and everyone will receive a free pair of cool sunglasses. $5. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Cinco de Mayo pre-party
10 p.m. to midnight Saturday
2901 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-687-9949
Before the Sunday holiday, Barcocina will host a pre-party that includes a strong 2 1/2-hour drink package: bottomless Mexican beer and house margaritas, as well as chips, salsa and guacamole. $35. eventbrite.com
Beatnik Cinco de Mayo: Flight to Oaxaca
11:30 a.m. Sunday
1604 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4945
The ongoing “Jetset” series at Beatnik transports guests each weekend with specific music and cocktails from different regions. This edition is called "Flight to Oaxaca” and features live spins from DJ Bumbac Joe, who specializes in Latin American dance music. The brunch menu includes shakshuka with duck eggs ($12) and a Spanish tortilla with uni ($14), as well as cocktail specials, like half-price large-format cocktails. All food and drink available a la carte.
Cinco de Mayo food special
All day Sunday
817 W. Lake St., 312-526-3116
Looking to fancy up your Cinco de Mayo dining this year? Blvd has a package including its super-extra Creekstone Farms dry-aged rib-eye tacos — made with blue corn tortillas, salsa negra, huitlacoche, radish and lime — a 32-ounce Tecate and a tequila shot for $25 altogether.
Cinco de Mayo Festival
6 p.m. Friday
15203 Pulaski Road, 708-371-3600
Bremen High School will host an evening of entertainment, including food, music and more culture to celebrate. Music includes traditional selections from DJ Zayas and a folkloric ballet. There will also be a potluck, so bring something to share. $10; kids 12 and under are free.
Lakeside Pride’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta de Baile
7-9 p.m. Sunday
3656 N. Halsted St., 773-472-6469
With the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots coming in June, Lakeside Pride has been commemorating different aspects of that historical event throughout 2019. For Cinco De Mayo, LP will throw the Fiesta de Baile, complete with a Latinx-influenced soundtrack, to celebrate the occasion, as well as the contributions of the queer Latinx community. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Cinco de Mayo Piñata Party
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
800 S. Wells St., chicagoyachtevents.com
This Cinco de Mayo cruise from Chicago Yacht Events features food and drink available for purchase, festive music and, of course, a piñata. Tickets are required, and be punctual, because departure times are sharp. $20-$45. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Imerman Angels Cinco de Mayo Party
6-8 p.m. Thursday
15 W. Illinois St., 312-874-7270
The Imerman Angels are a local 501(c)3 organization that offers one-on-one counseling and companionship for cancer patients, and the organization will throw a fundraising/awareness-raising party for Cinco de Mayo. Mingle with folks from the organization, and learn about their mission while enjoying an open bar for the duration of the event. $35. e.sparxo.com
Cinco de Mayo at Mercadito
Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
108 W. Kinzie St., 312-329-9555
Mezcalito is the new downstairs lounge at Mercadito, and it will host a special Cinco de Mayo celebration boasting a three-hour open bar and a choose-your-own-rim margarita station. Entertainment includes live music and more. Additional food and passed items are also included in the ticket price. $65. mercaditorivernorth.com
Cinco de Mayo Sunday Funday Bar Crawl
1-7 p.m. Sunday
149 W. Kinzie St., 773-348-8899
Expect different festivities and fun along this holiday bar crawl. Drink specials include $4 Bud Light and $5 Goose Island 312 at most venues. Wristband-holders can also get a free drink at a pair of pre-parties: From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Public House and 10-11 p.m. Saturday at Moe’s Cantina River North, guests will receive a free drink ticket if they mention the Sunday Funday Crawl at the host stand. $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Cinco de Mayo Brunch
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
1419 N. Wells St., 312-477-2800
Loosen your belt a bit for the all-inclusive brunch at Old Town Pour House to celebrate the occasion. Special brunch items include chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, among others, and the beverages are bottomless, provided you order a Corona Extra or Light, Tito’s Bloody Mary’s, Truly Hard Seltzer (while supplies last) or Ballast Point Sculpin. $35-$40. eventbrite.com
Division Street Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl
1-6 p.m. Sunday
26 W. Division St., 312-905-3008
If you’re a fan of the eastern Division Street corridor — you know the one — you can find an official bar crawl for Cinco de Mayo, rather than the unofficial jumping from bar-to-bar that usually comes with getting your buzz on in that area. The event also features $3 Tecate and $4 Dos Equis at all bars, as well as complimentary tacos and chips and salsa at Hopsmith and Butch McGuires, limit one serving per person. $10. Tickets: nightout.com
Cinco de Mayo at the Promontory
3-9 p.m. Saturday
5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100
Quam & Warren presents the Cinco de Mayo edition of its Freedom party, complete with drink specials and live music courtesy of DJ Dark Knight, DJ Kev and DJ Commando. There’s a mandatory $3 coat check for those who don’t buy a ticket in advance. $10 advance, $20 door. eventbrite.com
Tequila-N-Tacos Bar Crawl
Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday
170 W. Ontario St., 312-600-6920
The name of this crawl is pretty self-explanatory. Along with admission, your ticket includes a T-shirt, a complimentary taco bar at check-in locations, drink specials, prizes and cover-free entry at up to four participating venues. $15-$20. eventbrite.com
