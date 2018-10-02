13th annual Bethlehem Harvest Festival: Craft beer, fall foods, music this weekend

Celebrate fall with beer, food, music and more at the 13th annual Harvest Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in historic Bethlehem.

Presented by the Downtown Bethlehem Association, the event at , on Main Street between Broad and Church streets, includes a beer tasting (1-5 p.m.), where participants can sample from local and national breweries such as Separatist Beer Project, Funk, HiJinx, Fegley’s Brew Works, Saucony Creek, Sly Fox, Block House, Bell’s and Sierra Nevada on Main Street.

Beer tasting passports ($30), which include a commemorative tasting glass, may be purchased in advance online. A very limited supply will be available the day of the event, beginning at 11 a.m., for $35 in the Sun Inn Courtyard.

The event also includes a sold-out soup tasting, featuring samples of homemade soups from 10 downtown merchants, as well as a nearly sold-out wine tasting ($25), featuring samples of local wines from nine regional wineries, including Big Creek Vineyards, Franklin Hill Vineyards and Wyndridge Farm.

Music in the Sun Inn Courtyard includes RamTrout (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), Blue Times Two (1:30-2:30 p.m.) and Cheek2Cheek Duo (3-5 p.m.) on Main Street and James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), The Groove Merchants (1:20-3:20 p.m.), Cunningham and Associates (3:40-5:40 p.m.) and Sunshine Symphony (6-8 p.m.).

There also will be a Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sun Inn Courtyard. People who purchase beer and wine passports can purchase $4 beers while the cost for everyone else is $6.

The festival also will feature children’s activities and nearly two dozen food vendors, including Aw Shucks Roasted Corn, Bodacious Caricatures, Bull and Bear Restaurant, Cone Appetite, Doughnut Love and Josie’s Fancy Funnels.

Info: getdowntownbethlehem.com.

- Ryan Kneller