13 spots celebrating Pi Day with pizza and pie deals

No need to break out the calculator to enjoy Pi Day, March 14 (aka 3/14). Indulge in your love of edible homonyms and mathematical constants with these pie (and pizza!) deals around town. These promotions (both in the city and suburbs) all occur March 14 unless otherwise noted.

At all four First Slice Pie Cafe locations (Evanston, Ravenswood Manor, Andersonville and Ravenswood proper), order one slice of pie and get a second for half off. Promotion excludes full pies. Multiple locations, firstslice.org

Fast-casual Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is getting in on the Pi Day celebration, offering build your own pizzas for $3.14 at participating locations. Multiple locations, www.blazepizza.com

Logan Square’s Chiya Chai will serve both apple chai and pumpkin spice chai pies, made with the restaurant’s proprietary chai spices, for $3.14. Chiya Chai will also offer blueberry and cherry pies that day at regular prices. 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-360-7541, www.chiyachai.com

Take home a savory or sweet pie from Cupitol Coffee + Eatery for $3.14. Options include savory spinach, spinach and fennel, meat and cheese, and a Greek breakfast hand pie called bougatsa, filled with sweet cream. 455 E. Illinois St., 312-414-1400, www.cupitol.com

At The Windsor and Remington’s Restaurant, both 4 Star Restaurant Group projects, snag a key lime pie for $3.14 for lunch and dinner, with purchase of an entree. The Windsor, 160 E. Huron St., 312-943-7777, www.thewindsorchicago.com. Remington’s, 20 N. Michigan Ave., 312-782-6000, www.remingtonschicago.com

Rush Street Pantry, located inside the Mag Mile Marriott, will serve apple, cherry and mixed berry hand pies for $3.14. 540 N. Michigan Ave., 312-836-0100, deals.marriott.com/rush-street-pantry

Chow down on one of eight wood-fired specialty pizzas at Macello Ristorante and Pizzeria which will have a $3.14 discount. 1235 W. Lake St., 312-850-9870, www.macellochicago.com

The Gage will serve a pie flight for $15 starting on Pi Day through the end of the month. Offerings include slices of banana cream, with rum custard, caramelized banana and chocolate whipped cream; peanut butter in a chocolate shortbread crust with marshmallow meringue and pretzels; and lemon chess, made with a brown butter oat crumble and lemon custard. 24 S. Michigan Ave., 312-372-4243, www.thegagechicago.com

The Illinois Science Council is hosting its sixth annual “Pi K” 3.14-mile-long fun run, complete with a pizza and pie party at its completion, hosted by partner Fleet Feet Sports running store locations in Oak Park, Old Town and Lincoln Square. The 3.14-mile run or walk will start at 6:28 p.m. from each participating location, with maps available at packet pickup. Multiple locations, www.pidayrun.org

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee will be rolling out a new Nutella hand pie for $3.14. The chain’s apple hand pie will also be available for $3.14, plus it is hosting a giveaway where three classrooms in Chicago will receive free Nutella hand pies. This contest is open to elementary, middle, high school and college students. Multiple locations, www.stansdonutschicago.com

Trader Todd’s will celebrate Pi Day with a key lime pie with a coconut rum graham cracker crust for $4.50. 3216 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-348-3250, www.tradertodd.com

Participating Chicagoland locations of Jet’s Pizza will offer small, one-topping pizzas for $3.14 to those who recite the digits that make up pi. Multiple locations, www.jetspizza.com

