13 restaurants to participate in Historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week

A deluge of dining deals engulfs downtown Bethlehem when Historic Bethlehem Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday.

The event, presented by the Downtown Bethlehem Association, features fixed-price menus ($10-$40) at 13 restaurants — from casual spots such as The Brick to fine dining destinations such as 1741 on the Terrace — through Feb. 3.

New boutique diner The Flying Egg offers several vegetarian options, including banana french toast and an “I Don’t Eat Meat” veggie burger, as part of its two-course breakfast ($12.95) and lunch ($14.95) menus, while its sister restaurant Tapas on Main offers veggie croquettes, a stuffed pepper and more as part of three-course lunch ($15) and dinner ($30) menus.

Some dinner suggestions for meat lovers: Twisted Olive offers short rib ravioli and bacon-wrapped pork mignon while Apollo Grill features a Korean barbecue beef skewer and French onion beef short ribs.

The Melting Pot will feature a “New Street” entrée of Pacific white shrimp, Memphis-style pork rub, smokey andouille sausage and spinach and artichoke raviolis.

Desserts can be enjoyed at most restaurants, including Edge, which will offers a hot fudge brownie and warm apple tart, among sweet selections.

Reservations are recommended, including other participants Artisan Wine & Cheese Cellars, Cachette Bistro & Creperie, Bethlehem Brew Works, Hardball Cider and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub.

For menus, see getdowntownbethlehem.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog