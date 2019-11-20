13 gifts for sports fans that aren't jerseys or tickets

Sports fans just can't get enough. Year-round, they're checking their phones for the latest box scores, or following the game on live stream while at dinner. After they've been to every arena, and the closet is way too full of colorful, nylon shirts with last names on the back, what can you possibly give as a gift? Here are some ideas, from stylish slip-on sneakers to a home plate doormat, that will keep your sports fan engaged right up until that ESPN phone alert goes off.

