13 bars serving zero-alcohol cocktails to get you through Dry January

It's the beginning of the year, and you're looking to eat better, exercise more and drink less. But what happens when your pals want to get together for a cocktail?

"We wanted to have dynamic drink options for people who don't want to drink," said Danny Shapiro, partner and beverage director of Scofflaw Group's zero-alcohol offerings at The Moonlighter, the group's first family-friendly venture.

"We didn't want to punish people for not consuming alcohol. We wanted to honor their choices as much as possible in creating fun, interesting cocktails that have as much going on as our alcoholic cocktails."

Whether the drink is a clever blend of juices or features flavorful syrups and potions beyond simple mocktails, here are 13 places you can still hit your 2018 resolutions without feeling you're missing out.

Summer House Santa Monica offers five zero-proof cocktails. The Malibu Cooler is made with passionfruit and orange, and the Watermelon Smash is made with muddled mint and lime cordial. 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4100, summerhousesm.com.

Oyster Bah is serving two mocktails for the month of January. The pineapple ginger mojito features pineapple, lime, ginger, mint and Angostura bitters and served in a Collins glass. The cider sangria is made with apple cider, fresh lime juice, pear syrup, orange bitters, tonic and Sprite. 1962 N Halsted St., 773-248-3000, oysterbah.com

Logan Square's The Moonlighter is serving three $7 mocktails. The Virgil Avenue is a twist on an Arnold Palmer made with black tea and vanilla lemonade, inspired by a shop in Los Angeles known for its lemonade. The Douglas is a more tropical verdita, usually an accompaniment to tequila made with jalapeno, cilantro and pineapple juice. Moonlighter makes its with guava, pineapple, kiwi, lime, cilantro, mint, jalapeno and cucumber. Finally, the M.G.P. stands for mango, ginger and pineapple. 3204 W. Armitage Ave., 773-360-8896, themoonlighterchicago.com

The Barn has created five $7.95 mocktails for the month of January, which are $5 during happy hour. The Haymakers Punch is made with fresh ginger, honey, lime juice, apple cider vinegar and soda water, but for a fruity option, try either the Blueberry Thyme Seltzer (blueberries, thyme shrub, sugar and soda water) or the San Francisco, a blend of orange, pineapple, white peach and pomegranate juices with soda water. Rear 016, Church St., Evanston, 847-868-8041, thebarnevanston.com

Found, The Barn's sister spot, has created three "faux-spirits," the bases for the mocktail menu. The "bourbon" is made by aging a slightly sweet and rye grain-flavored syrup in a small charred oak barrel, then thinned with water. It is then combined with angostura and Fee Brothers orange bitters, an orange peel and a cherry.

The "vir-gin" is a tea made with juniper berries, citrus peels and other floral botanicals, and is used in the Vir-Gin and Tonic, with Filberts Tonic, lime and a drop of juniper oil. Bartenders can also mix up the Vir-Gin gimlet, with lime juice, simple syrup and juniper oil.

Finally, the "curacao" is a syrup made from candied orange peels. Added to cranberry, lime and lemon juices, it becomes the pink-hued Dry Cosmo. The four mocktails are $7 each, available in the month of January while supplies last. 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, 847-868-8945, foundkitchen.com

Cindy's offers six $8 mocktails as part of a special "Drop It Like It's Not" section, though guests also have the option of adding alcohol to the drink for an additional charge if they would like. The Reanimator is made with blueberry, ginger, demerara, lime and activated charcoal, which purportedly has detoxing abilities. Another drink, the Virgin Pillar, features Mallorca melon shrub, candied hibiscus, mint, lemon and soda. If you're not feeling a mocktail, kombucha, tea and coffee are available. 12 S. Michigan Ave., 312-792-3502, cindysrooftop.com

MAD Social has two $7 mocktails available year-round. The Sweet Cocktail is made with cranberry, lime, pineapple, orange juices, soda and a lemon twist. The MAD Mocktail is made with mint leaves, jalapeno, ginger beer, lime juice, mint syrup and jalapeno garnish. 1140 W. Madison St., 312-243-2097, madsocialchicago.com

Gather offers four mocktails during brunch service. Try the Cherry Soda, made with Luxardo candied cherries, fresh lime juice, fresh basil and tonic water. The other offering, the Berry Cooler, is made with fresh raspberries, blackberries, mint and fresh lime juice. 4539 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-506-9300, gatherchicago.com

The Promontory regularly features four $6 mocktails. The drinks menu changes seasonally, plus guests have the option of adding alcohol to the mocktails if they choose. Currently, the restaurant, bar and music venue has a house-made cream soda made with vanilla beans, sugar in the raw, cinnamon, allspice and orange, and a hot caramel cider, made with hot apple cider, caramel, cinnamon and maple whipped cream. 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com

The Madison Bar + Kitchen has three $6 mocktails permanently available. The Perfect Storm is made with ginger beer, mint, lime and simple syrup, while the Patiently Waiting is made with blood orange, lime, cream, RC Cola, mint and soda. The Easy Livin' is made with orange shrub, orange lemon lime and cranberry juice. 1027 W. Madison St., 312-566-4121, eatatmadison.com

For the month of January, River Roast has six $8 mocktails on offer. The Get Smashed has lemon, sage, ginger, hibiscus, local honey and soda, while the Sasparilla Sling has root beer essence, tonic syrup, molasses and maple soda. 315 N. LaSalle St., 312-822-0100, riverroastchicago.com

RPM Steak is offering three zero-alcohol drinks for the month of January. The Spiced Pineapple is made with pineapple and lime juices, simple syrup, jalapeno pepper, cilantro and crushed pink peppercorn, or check out the Cucumber Cooler, made with cucumber, lime and ginger juices and simple syrup. 66 W. Kinzie St., 312-284-4990, rpmrestaurants.com

M Lounge has five mocktails ranging from $5 to $8. The Fruit Fusion is a mixture of juices, orange juice, pineapple juice, mango juice and ginger ale, and the Strawberry Lemonade Fizz (served in a martini glass if you're missing the feel of a true cocktail) is made with lemonade, strawberry puree and an alcohol-free sparkling wine. 1520 S. Wabash Ave., 312-447-0201, mloungechicago.com

