On the 12th day of cookies, my true love gave to me: Italian rainbow cookies

On our last day of cookies, we bring you Italian rainbow cookies.

Beautiful colored and delicately flavored, this is a classic cookie that makes a gorgeous addition to any holiday assortment.

We pulled this recipe from our files and it’s from Samantha and Alex Falcone of Center Valley.

ITALIAN RAINBOW COOKIES

2 sticks salted butter

4 extra large eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1 tsp. almond extract

Red and green food coloring

Store-bought or homemade seedless raspberry jelly (about a cup)

6 ozs. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line three 9-by-9-inch pans with parchment paper (or one 9-by-9 pan that you'll have to use three separate times).

Melt butter in microwave in a 4-cup glass measuring cup (or other microwave-safe container). Add sugar and stir until mostly dissolved. Let cool slightly. Add eggs and mix until incorporated. Add almond extract and stir. Add flour and stir slowly with a spoon (not a whisk; you don't want bubbles in the batter).

Divide batter into three bowls (there will be about three cups of batter). Put red food coloring (3-4 drops) in one batter bowl, green food coloring (3-4 drops) in the second and leave the third bowl of batter yellow. Pour one color of batter into a prepared 9-by-9 pan and spread out evenly (it will be a thin layer). Each color will get baked in a separate pan individually. If you have three pans, they can be baked all at once. Or else repeat steps three times.

Bake layers for 12-15 minutes until surface is slightly springy and edges start to brown. Let cool completely and remove parchment paper. Place green layer on a cutting board, spread a thin layer of raspberry jam across entire surface of layer. Add yellow layer, spread another layer of jam, then add the final layer, the pink layer.

Melt chocolate chips in the microwave for one minute, then stir until smooth (microwave a little more if it is still chunky.) Spread chocolate over top surface of pink layer. Let chocolate completely set and cool. At this stage you can store entire 9-by-9 layered cookies in one piece in the fridge.

When ready to share/serve, slice into 1-inch squares with a long serrated bread knife as you need them and store remaining in fridge.

Makes about 81 cookies.

— Samantha and Alexandra Falcone, Center Valley

