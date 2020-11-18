12 seriously cool gifts for guys (and yes, one is a bike)

Men are notoriously hard to buy for, but if there was ever a year to hit a home run with a gift for the guy in your life, 2020 is it. It's been a brutal year, so treat him to something that's sure to put a smile on his face. Hint: It's not a pair of socks.

If that sounds like a daunting task, fear not. To jump-start your search, we've found great gifts, from an affordable watch — that looks like a million bucks — to a tech-savvy self-cleaning water bottle that's perfect for his next run. And if you thought that finding that shiny new bicycle would be impossible, look no further.

Zara hooded technical sweatshirt

Send him out in style with Zara's black and green zip-front hooded sweatshirt. The zipped compartment on the chest is perfect for carrying a phone or a thin wallet. $49.90, zara.com

Sole Bicycles single-speed OFW II

What's the most coveted holiday gift of 2020? A shiny new bike. After the spring rush on products like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, bicycles were the next hot commodity to fly out of stores. Venice Beach, California, bike maker Sole now has a fully stocked selection, including the sharp OFW II single-speed city bike. This is a gift that's sure to put a smile on your loved one's face. $429, solebicycles.com

Egg on a Bagel Maker

Making a great breakfast just got a whole lot easier. Just whisk some eggs and pop this handmade ceramic dish into the microwave for eggs cooked into the perfect shape and size to layer onto a sliced bagel. $25,uncommongoods.com

AOX Caruso sunglasses

Jumpstart his style with a pair of handcrafted shades. AOX is a Black-owned, fully sustainable brand from Italy that has just launched in the U.S. with a stylish collection of sunglasses. The brand's yellow and tortoise Caruso shades are a standout. Make the gift even more special by adding free engraving on the temple for a custom touch. $120, aoxeyewear.com

Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven

Make bubbling hot, homemade pizza in 60 seconds flat with the Fyra outdoor pizza oven. Fyra is powered by eco-friendly wood pellets to create the subtle, smoky flavors of a built-in wood-fired oven at a fraction of the cost. You can also perfectly sear steak or chargrill fish. The chimney is removable for easy transport to tailgate parties and picnics. $249, williams-sonoma.com

Casio G-Shock GAS-100B watch

Give him an under-$200 watch that looks like a million bucks. G-Shock's solar-powered watch has a sleek black-on-black design that looks great whether he's going casual or dressed up. $170, amazon.com

Kangol face mask and matching hat

Iconic streetwear brand Kangol brings socially conscious and old-school style together with their double-layered mask and a matching Wool Casual bucket hat. $20 and $70, kangol.com

MLB game-used baseball friendship bracelets

Keep the season going with a friendship bracelet braided from wool unwound from the core of a game-used MLB baseball. Each bracelet is gift boxed with a hologram for looking up details of the exact game the ball was used in. $64 each, uncommongoods.com

Todd Snyder denim jacket

Designer Todd Snyder makes the American classic even cooler by updating it in selvage Japanese denim. This versatile jacket will look great layered under a winter coat or on its own in warmer weather and will quickly become his go-to for years to come. $288, toddsnyder.com

Hudson Grace Kitchen Speaker

Your home chef can drop his smartphone into the opening of this sculptural ceramic speaker and crank up his favorite tunes while creating a culinary masterpiece. $75, hudsongracesf.com

LARQ self-cleaning water bottle

Freshen up his run with a sleek water bottle designed with UV-C LED sanitizing lights. The stylish bottles keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours while eradicating germs in 60 seconds. $95, livelarq.com

Chinatown Market X Smiley pingpong table

Pingpong just got cool again with this hip collaboration between Chinatown Market and Smiley. The happy table folds away for easy storage when you're not in competition. $475, urbanoutfitters.com

___

(c)2020 Chicago Tribune

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

_____

TO SUBSCRIBE TO ENTERTAINING