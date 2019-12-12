12 Days of Christmas Deals at Otter’s Chicken

(RestaurantNews.com) With only a few days of holiday shopping left this year it’s important to make each day count! That is why Otter’s Chicken is keeping the discounts going with its annual 12 days of Christmas specials. Starting Friday, December 13 and running through Tuesday, December 24, Otter’s will be offering a different promotion each day at their stores in West Cobb, Kennesaw and Cumberland.

It all kicks off on Friday, December 13 when customers can get 15% off their entire order from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. if they bring in a personal care item for donation. The items will be donated to a local Cobb County children’s home just in time for Christmas. Suggested items include shampoo, conditioner, tooth paste, tooth brushes, hair products and soap.

Of course, who can resist Otter’s secret menu item of crazy fries? If you’ve never heard of them, now is your chance to jump on the most requested item for 25% off on Saturday, December 14. Just show up with your craziest holiday socks and see what everyone is talking about.

Otter’s is most excited about their new partnership with Story International, which was started by a local West Cobb family and happens to be a big fan of Otter’s. Story International is a non-profit organization serving orphaned and vulnerable children and families in Guatemala. The partnership will kick-off on Tuesday, December 17th by giving Story International 15% of each purchase back to the organization.

“Our hope this holiday season is to spread some cheer and also help those in need,” said Will Peterson, president Otter’s Chicken.

Take a look at the daily offer here:

Friday, December 13 th – Bring in a personal care item to donate to Calvary’s Children’s Home and get 25% off your order all day. 15% of sales at West Cobb Location during 5 – 9 pm

– Bring in a personal care item to donate to Calvary’s Children’s Home and get 25% off your order all day. 15% of sales at West Cobb Location during 5 – 9 pm Saturday, December 14 th – Show us your crazy Christmas socks and receive 25% off an order of Crazy Fries

– Show us your crazy Christmas socks and receive 25% off an order of Crazy Fries Sunday, December 15 th – $5.00 off any purchase over $25.00

– $5.00 off any purchase over $25.00 Monday, December 16 th – Free drink with any combo purchase only until 4pm. (Locations will be closing early for Staff Christmas Party)

– Free drink with any combo purchase only until 4pm. (Locations will be closing early for Staff Christmas Party) Tuesday, December 17 th – For every purchase, Otter’s will donate 15% to Story International, and you can make your own donations as well

– For every purchase, Otter’s will donate 15% to Story International, and you can make your own donations as well Wednesday, December 18 th – 75 cent wings all day

– 75 cent wings all day Thursday, December 19 th – Dress like a reindeer and receive BOGO combo box with purchase of two drinks

– Dress like a reindeer and receive BOGO combo box with purchase of two drinks Friday, December 20 th – Free basket of fries with purchase of 15 or more wings

– Free basket of fries with purchase of 15 or more wings Saturday, December 21 st – Wear your ugly Christmas sweater and get 25% off your order

– Wear your ugly Christmas sweater and get 25% off your order Sunday, December 22 nd – Wrap yourself as a present and get $5 off a wrap box

– Wrap yourself as a present and get $5 off a wrap box Monday, December 23 rd – Have your child sing us their favorite Christmas Carol and get a free kid’s meal with a purchase of a combo box

– Have your child sing us their favorite Christmas Carol and get a free kid’s meal with a purchase of a combo box Tuesday, December 24th– Wear a Santa hat and receive 10% off your entire order

Follow Otter’s Chicken on social media @otterschicken, to find out more information or visit www.otterschicken.com

Valid at participating locations, offers valid once per customer per visit, cannot combine with any other offer.

Contact:

Melissa Smallwood

Maximum Communications Agency

404-402-9118