12 Chicago spots to get your Negroni on this week

You don't need an excuse to drink, but this week you've got a good one. Monday through Sunday, thousands of bars and restaurants around the world are pouring creative spins on the Negroni - a classic Italian cocktail made with Campari, gin and sweet vermouth - and donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities. The drink may taste bitter, but you'll get the sweet satisfaction of giving back. Check out the novel versions at these 12 Chicago spots, or visit negroniweek.com for a full list of participants.

Beacon Tavern

For a particularly savory version of the cocktail, order the Smokeout Negroni ($14) made with bacon-washed blended scotch and garnished with a rosemary sprig. The Magnificent Mile spot, tucked behind the Wrigley building, also offers the sweeter Veranda Negroni ($13), featuring blackberry-and-tarragon-infused gin and a skewered berry.

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

406 N. Wabash Ave., 312-955-4226.

Billy Sunday

The Logan Square cocktail bar prepares a spin on a Negroni sbagliato, a cocktail supposedly invented by a frazzled bartender pouring prosecco into a drink instead of gin (sbagliato means mistaken in Italian), by making a foolproof bottled cocktail. The Rizzo ($11) features vermouth, gin, Campari, bubbly, grapefruit liqueur, and lemon and lime juice combined and carbonated together.

Benefiting: PAWS.

3143 W. Logan Blvd., 773-661-2485.

Broken Shaker

Inspired by the Mexican drink tequila por mi amante (strawberry-infused tequila), the bar at Freehand Chicago combined reposado tequila, Campari, vermouth, overripe strawberries and a dash of Dutch gin and let the mixture sit until all the sugar drained from the fruit. Order the Red Light Negroni ($13) to try the rich drink poured over ice.

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository.

19 E. Ohio St., 312-940-3699.

Caffe Umbria

Get the Negroni flavor without the booze at the Italian cafe, which has created a special blend for the occasion using a mix of Mexican and Kenyan beans. Try the bittersweet drink as a cold brew ($4.50-$5), or bring home a 12-ounce bag ($15) and spike it with a spirit of your choice.

Benefiting: No Kid Hungry.

2545 W. Armitage Ave., 773-360-8643, and 346 N. Clark St., 312-877-5166.

The Gage

Not a fan of gin? Try the Viking Negroni made with Highland Park Magnus Single Malt Scotch, or the Sailor's Negroni, which features Ron Zacapa Rum. For a bold spin on the classic, order the Gunpowder Negroni made with Irish gin flavored with gunpowder tea. Each drink is $13.

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

24 S. Michigan Ave., 312-372-4243.

The J. Parker

Cool off at the Lincoln Park rooftop with the Negroni Peruviani ($14), a frozen blend of gin, Campari, pisco, maraschino liqueur and lemon zest that uses creme de cassis instead of vermouth to tone down the drink's bitterness.

Benefiting: One More Wave.

1816 N. Clark St., 312-254-4747.

Nico Osteria

Gin, Campari and vermouth have been aged for six weeks in a Woodford Reserve Bourbon barrel to make the Gold Coast restaurant's Negroni, though if you're looking for something lighter, you can opt for a white Negroni made with Koval gin, amaro, Cocchi Americano and a splash of mineral water ($14 each).

Benefiting: No Kid Hungry.

1015 N. Rush St., 312-994-7100.

The Press Room

Red Campari and the yellow Italian herbal liqueur Strega blend together along with gin, mezcal and vermouth in the West Loop wine bar's Orange Negroni. Anglophiles can order the Queens Negroni, made with English pea-infused Beefeater Gin, Pimm's, Campari and vermouth. Each drink is $10.

Benefiting: James Beard Foundation.

1134 W. Washington Blvd., 331-240-1914.

River Roast

Celebrate the start of strawberry season at the riverfront spot with the Strawberry Negroni ($15) made with strawberry-infused Campari, gin, sherry and vermouth.

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository.

315 N. LaSalle Drive, 312-822-0100.

Three Dots and a Dash

The Saturn, a 1960s tiki drink made with gin, lemon, passion fruit falernum and orgeat, gets topped with a negroni float to create the Saturn + Negroni ($15) at the River North tropical bar.

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository.

435 N. Clark St., 312-610-4220.

Untitled Supper Club

Nikka Gin from Japan is the star of the Pacific Negroni, which also features Strega, Campari, amaro and orange bitters with a grapefruit garnish. You can also try a version of the drink made with Irish Glendalough Gin, or put the River North spot's staff to the test by ordering the Super Bartender Negroni, a blend of gin, Campari, Fernet-Branca, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and bitters with an absinthe rinse. Each drink is $14.

Benefiting: CORE

111 W. Kinzie St., 312-880-1511.

The Up Room

Take in the views from the 13th floor of Wicker Park's The Robey while sipping From Ashes to Ashes, beef jerky-infused gin blended with vermouth and Campari and garnished with candied orange peel ($15).

Benefiting: Greater Chicago Food Depository.

2018 W. North Ave. 872-315-3082.

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer.

Stir up summer in a glass with 3 new easy, breezy cocktail books »

Chicago dog bars: Where everyone knows your pup's name »

Try 3 new cocktails with unexpected ingredients »