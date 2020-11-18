12 cheap and very chic gifts for your style-obsessed loved one

If you're stuck on what to get the fashionista in your life and looking for a gift that looks like a splurge but didn't break the bank, we've got you covered.

Serious style isn't about how expensive something is; it's more about the impact that it makes. Case in point: Zara's over-the-top cool beaded glass rose earrings or designer Matteo Monni's whimsical take on the classic stovetop espresso maker. Both make a big statement at a small price, and both are guaranteed to be a big hit.

Alleviate some of the stress — and cost — of finding the perfect, stylish holiday present this year with our list of small but special gifts that pack a punch, starting at just $12.

Zara Beaded Rose earrings

Zara's statement-making glass bead rose drop earrings stand out even when you're social distancing. $25.90, zara.com

Graf Lantz felt key fobs

Add a bright spot to your day with Graf Lantz's whimsical merino wool felt key fobs. $12 each, graf-lantz.com

Il Profumato Silver Vinegar

Giuseppe Giusti's balsamic vinegar is aged in French oak barrels from the 1900s then combined with balsamic vinegar extracted from centuries-old casks. If that isn't enough, the beautifully designed bottle on its own is enough to make it a showstopper of a present. Lettuce never had it so good. $28, hudsongracesf.com

Blair Hera Pearl Initial pendants

Make it personal this year with Blair Hera's chic freshwater pearl initial pendant on a gold-tone paperclip chain. $48, nordstrom.com

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Matte Trance lipstick trio

Makeup legend Pat McGrath has bundled mini versions of her best-selling shades in her chic surrealist packaging, all for less than the price of one of her signature lipsticks. $25, sephora.com

Wyeth Flat Brim Felt Fedora

This classic, soft wool fedora will become a staple in her wardrobe. The elongated brim and grosgrain ribbon at the base add extra style; but best of all is its hip, laid-back vibe. $39.99, tillys.com

Cocca Moka espresso pot

Matteo Monni's Cocca Moka Espresso Pot adds serious style to your kitchen. Plus, the colorful pot brews three cups of espresso in less than two minutes. $32, store.moma.org

Chanel No. 5 and Coco Mademoiselle bath soaps

It may not be a quilted, chain-strapped Chanel bag, but the iconic French brand's luxurious bath soaps scented with their classic No. 5 and Mademoiselle fragrances make the ultimate stocking stuffers. $26, nordstrom.com

HAY Bottoms Up vase

When it's not holding flowers, HAY's elegant Bottoms Up Vase can be flipped upside down to use the smaller base as a dish for jewelry or other small items. $63.75, us.hay.com

Zara Pearl Hair Clips

Big style can come in a small package. Zara's gold-tone and pearl applique hair clips add a simple, chic touch of style to your holiday look. $17.90 for three, zara.com

Anthropologie Agate Cheese Board

Anthropologie's colorful serving board made from pieces of natural agate makes a chic perch for charcuterie, cheese and hors d'oeuvres. $78, anthropologie.com

Macon & Lesquoy beaded pins

French designers Marie Macon and Anne-Laure Lesquoy create a new collection of beaded pins each season based on recent trips that range from Rwanda to Detroit. The pins are made of bullion thread embroidery, a technique borrowed from military badges that appeared in Europe and Asia in the 17th century. Daisy Paradise, $44.49, Feather Phoenix, $46.99, and Comet, $59.49, trouva.com

