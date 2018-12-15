On the 11th day of cookies: Gluten-free pecan oatmeal white chocolate chip cookies

I’ve had a lot of gluten-free treats and I find most of them not-so tasty.

Scott Gruber of Hanover Twp., Northampton County, is one of those bakers, however, that really gets how to bake/cook gluten-free. His gluten-free pecan oatmeal white chocolate chip cookies are extremely tasty, and can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of food concerns or issues.

If you have people in your gang that can’t or avoid gluten, this is a great cookie to have on hand at the holidays.

GLUTEN-FREE OATMEAL PECAN WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsps. vanilla extract

3 cups gluten-free flour blend (such as Bette Hagman's Featherlight Rice Blend)

1 1/4 tsps. baking soda

1 1/4 tsps. baking powder

1/2 tsp. xanthan gum

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups uncooked regular oats

2 cups (12 ozs.) white chocolate morsels (such as Guittard Choc-au-Lait white chocolate chips; certified gluten-free)

1 cup chopped pecans (or Macadamia nuts, walnuts, etc.)

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, xanthan gum and salt. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Set aside.

Beat butter and shortening at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugars, beating well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Add vanilla.

Slowly add flour mixture to butter/sugar mixture, beating until well blended. Then add in oats, pecans and white chocolate chips. Stir with spatula or wooden spoon to combine thoroughly.

Drop cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Gently pat down to about 1/2-inch thickness.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, rotating cookie sheet 6 minutes through baking. Depending on your oven, you might need to bake a minute or two longer, or even less than 10 minutes.

Cookies should just be starting to turn light golden brown. Be careful not to over-bake.

Cool on baking sheets 6-10 minutes and then slide to parchment paper or to wire racks to cool completely.

— Scott Gruber, Bethlehem

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628