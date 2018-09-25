11-year-old Gracie Howard is a kitchen prodigy

Prepare to fall under the spell of young Gracie Howard, the multitalented kitchen wizard who wields her chef’s knife with such joy, competence and enthusiasm it’s hard to comprehend she only recently turned 11 years old.

After pulling freshly baked lemon bars from the oven, she switches tasks, first chopping onions and serrano chilies and then adding them to a traditional Mexican molcajete (mortar) in which she’s ground herbs and mashed avocados for her favorite guacamole. After tasting the result, her face lights up with a smile of approval.

The Encinitas resident, a sixth-grader at The Rhoades School, is a seasoned cook with a repertoire of well over 100 recipes that she developed and refined herself. Warm, funny and mature beyond her years, Gracie has a full roster of activities typical for kids her age, along with multiple stage credits. She’s also the poised veteran of two seasons on the Fox network’s “MasterChef Junior,” recorded when she was only 8 and 9. That experience, explains mom and self-described sous-chef Melissa Howard, helped deepen Gracie’s culinary knowledge while honing her cooking and presentation skills. It also taught both mother and daughter many life lessons about resilience and survival in a highly competitive world.

Gracie began cooking with her parents, Melissa and Mark, at age 3 or 4, though she got her first taste of cooking at 2 with the gift of a play kitchen. The “play” aspect didn’t satisfy for long her hunger for hands-on experience.

“When I was little, I watched my parents making breakfast, lunch and dinner. They did it with ease. I decided I wanted to do that when I grew up,” Gracie says. “It’s really cool when your parents show you the way. Then, when we go to restaurants, when I find something I really love, I’ll ask the chef how to make it.”

Dad Mark, a business owner, is an avid gardener, growing most of the family’s fruit, vegetables and herbs in their gardens, with help from budding gardener Gracie. He taught his eager young daughter how to tell when fruits and vegetables are ripe and ready for harvesting. Some of her earliest creations, Melissa explains, were fruit salads crafted from their garden’s bounty.

Fish and seafood dominate their home meals, thanks to Mark’s passion for fishing, which he’s passed along to his daughter. She caught her first large fish, about as long as she was tall, at age 5. He regularly fills the family’s freezers with salmon from Alaska and tuna, halibut, seabass and other local varieties caught from the family’s Shelter Island-docked boat. Melissa and Gracie often accompany him on fishing trips, with Gracie preparing her own version of ahi poke and other favorite fish dishes on board. She shared her poke recipe in her quarterly cooking column, Gracie’s Culinary Corner, in the online Child Photo Magazine.

For the Howards, cooking is a family affair. Their expansive kitchen is filled with laughter, music, singing and dancing, as their three rescue dogs happily scarf up anything that falls from the counters.

Gracie demonstrated the breadth of her culinary knowledge as she discussed some of her experiences on the cooking show, including the need to learn more about cooking meat.

One of the important lessons is that “it’s OK to make mistakes, but it’s better to know how to fix them,” she says as she pulls pin-bones from a side of salmon before scoring it. She then arranged a “boat” of aluminum foil on an ovenproof tray to hold the salmon and retain its mustard and honey glaze during baking.

“Every dish needs to have all the elements; even cupcakes need to be sweet, tangy and crunchy, to have zip,” she says. She’ll often tinker with recipes, changing or adding an ingredient, such as lemon zest, to bring them to life.

Gracie’s artistic bent shows up in her approach to presenting food on the plate. To accompany the salmon, she chose white sweet potatoes for their color rather than the orange or purple she normally prefers because of their greater nutrients. To add color and complementary flavors she prepared a summer salad with Persian cucumbers, tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit and kumquats, all harvested from their garden.

Baking is one of Gracie’s favorite pursuits. Cooking shows, including her favorite “Cupcake Wars,” spurred her interest in baking, Melissa explains.

Her stint on “MasterChef Junior” inspired Gracie to start a bake sale stand to combine her culinary skills with her charitable instincts. Her parents have nurtured her to understand the importance of helping others and giving back to the community. Gracie’s “Little Bite of Heaven” stand became the perfect vehicle for her charitable efforts, enabling her to raise money at special events for favorite charities, including the Angels Foster Family Network and animal rescue organizations, for which she developed recipes for homemade dog biscuits.

While Gracie loves to spend time in the kitchen devising new recipes, she’s also “a normal kid,” says Melissa, who ensures her daughter has time outside school to romp with her dogs and hang out with other kids, along with pursuing her interests in art, theater and volleyball.

“She’s a little girl with a lot of passion and pizazz for life, a joyful jewel,” her proud mother says.

Whatever tack she takes, Gracie is sure to enrich the world around her.

Honey and Mustard-Glazed Salmon

Gracie serves this with sweet potato mash and a colorful summer salad.

Makes 4 to 5 servings

1 1/2 to 2 pounds salmon fillet, wild king or sockeye recommended

2 lemons, 1/2 cut into 2 wedges and remaining lemon sliced into half circles

1/3 cup coarse-ground mustard

2/3 cup honey

Fresh dill sprigs for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare aluminum foil “boat” with raised edges for baking salmon. Rinse fillet and pat dry with paper towels. Remove any pin bones with tweezers. Cut slashes every 3 to 4 inches in fillet, not cutting into skin before placing it in the boat. Squeeze lemon wedges over salmon.

Mix mustard and honey and pour evenly over fillet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes depending on thickness, being careful not to overcook. Salmon should look very moist.

To serve, place 1 cup of sweet potato mash on plate. With thin spatula remove a 3- to 4-inch section of the cooked salmon and place atop the mash. Drizzle honey mustard sauce over salmon and mash and garnish with sprig of dill and lemon half slices.

Sweet Potato Mash

This can be made with any color sweet potatoes, but Gracie prefers white or purple to provide a better contrast with the color of the salmon. The darker the color of potato, the more nutrients it contains.

Makes 4 to 5 servings

4 or 5 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 medium shallots, peeled and chopped

1 to 1 1/2 cups half & half cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup butter (one stick)

Salt and pepper to taste

Place sweet potatoes and shallots in a large pot of water (salt optional) and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from stove and drain in a colander. Return potatoes and shallots to the pan or a bowl and mash with a hand masher or an electric mixer. Add half & half, sour cream, butter and salt and pepper to taste.

Summer Salad

Makes 4 to 5 servings

For grapefruit balsamic reduction sauce

1 medium to large ruby red grapefruit

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

For salad

4 small Persian cucumbers, sliced

4 to 5 cocktail tomatoes, quartered

1 medium ruby red grapefruit, peeled and cut into chunks

5 or 6 kumquats, finely sliced with peels left on

Prepare grapefruit balsamic reduction sauce by squeezing juice, including some pulp, from grapefruit and placing in small to medium-sized saucepan. Add balsamic vinegar and brown sugar and cook over medium heat for about 20 minutes or until the liquid starts to thicken slightly. Let cool.

For salad, place cut fruits and vegetables in a bowl and drizzle with grapefruit balsamic reduction sauce just before serving.

Guacamole

Serve with tortilla chips.

Makes 4 to 5 servings

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 to 4 large Hass avocados

1/8 medium white onion, finely chopped

1/8 to 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 to 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 serrano pepper, finely chopped (include seeds/pith for more heat)

1 small lime (optional)

Strip rosemary leaves from stems and place in molcajete (mortar) and grind with pestle into a paste. Cut avocados in half, discarding seeds, and place flesh in molcajete. Mash well, leaving slightly chunky if desired. Add remaining ingredients to molcajete and mix well, adding a squeeze of lime juice if desired.

Lemon Bars

You can speed up final cooling by chilling in the fridge.

Makes 12 to 24 pieces, depending on desired size

Base layer

1 cup salted butter (2 sticks), at room temperature

2 cups flour

1/2 cup powdered (confectioners) sugar

Top layer

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest, freshly grated

1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup powdered (confectioners) sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For base layer, in a bowl rub in butter with flour and sugar with your hands until mixture becomes a soft, fluffy, sand-like texture. Pour into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and spread evenly across the bottom, pressing gently into the bottom. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until edges are a light golden brown. (No need to cool.)

For top layer, using mixer, beat together eggs, granulated sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest. In another bowl, mix together flour and baking powder and then add to egg mixture, stirring well. Pour mixture over the baked base as soon as it comes out of oven. Spread mixture evenly over base layer. Return to oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes, until the top has a thin, slightly hardened coating and no longer jiggles. Let cool about 10 minutes before gently spreading the powdered sugar over the entire top layer. Let cool another 30 to 60 minutes before cutting into pieces of your preferred size.

Recipes from Gracie Howard.

Larson is a San Diego freelance writer.