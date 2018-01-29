11 vegetarian and vegan restaurants worth checking out

Whether you’re gravitating toward a plant-based diet for ethical reasons, you don’t particularly like meat or you have friends who eat a meatless diet, finding restaurants that fit your vegetarian or vegan needs can be a challenge.

Thankfully, Chicago has a good number of places with meatless menus. Here, in no particular order, are suggested places for both the omnivore and the veggie eater. Eating veggie-friendly doesn’t mean you only have to eat salad. There’s something delicious, filling and healthy-ish for everyone, and these selections fulfill all of those requirements.

When you want a fried chicken sandwich, bacon and also a slice of cake, Ka’Lish in Sheridan Park, part of greater Uptown, has your back. The Clucker Crisp is made with a garbanzo bean and gluten seitan mixture seasoned with onion, garlic and paprika. The combination may seem strange, but no joke, it tastes like a jumbo-sized McDonald’s chicken nugget — savory, slightly sweet and hitting all the right nostalgia notes. Owners Andy and Gina Kalish said all their items have taken multiple iterations to achieve something that is not just a good vegetarian sandwich, but simply a good sandwich. The Clucker Crisp is topped with a creamy and sour red cabbage slaw and hugged by two pillowy buns. Andy Kalish is an omnivore but said that the pair wanted to create food that was satisfying to both him and his vegetarian wife. “We just put an incredible amount of effort into crafting food that was satisfying to both of us,” he said. Also, look for items with “bacon” — it’s made with vital wheat gluten, garbanzo beans and azuki beans and not only has a great texture but also a salty, smoky flavor. Make sure to finish your meal with an oversized slice of dense and moist cake by Pie, Pie My Darling or one of the house-made baked goods. 1313 W. Wilson Ave., 773-293-7768, kalishvegan.com

With two locations with different names, Urban Vegan in South East Ravenswood and Vegan Plate in West DePaul serve comforting Thai dishes, sans meat products. Start with the crispy spring rolls, filled with a mix of cabbage, carrot, mung bean noodles, and shiitake mushrooms, accompanied with a savory sweet-and-sour dipping sauce. You won’t miss the fish sauce in either location’s pad Thai — the proprietary sauce is a slightly nuttier version of the traditional version and is made with tamarind, soy sauce, salt, vinegar and brown sugar. You can add one of eight meatless toppings, like tofu, soy chicken or soy fish. Stick with the tofu on the pad Thai, but on the green curry, try adding soy chicken, which comes in thin, tender strips to absorb the flavors of the curry. On the table, liquid aminos and vegan chili sauces stand in a tray, ready to add flavor to your dishes. Urban Vegan, 1605 W. Montrose Ave., 773-404-1109, urbanveganchicago.com. Vegan Plate, 1550 W. Fullerton Ave., 773-472-8208, veganplatechicago.com

At Mana Food Bar in Wicker Park, you have to walk through an alley to enter, but when you do, you’ll be rewarded with intimate, dimly lit digs and a menu of small, meatless plates. Start with a cold dish, like the avocado and arugula salad, dressed with a roasted garlic chile dressing that is both tangy and sweet, and garnished with pickled red onions. Then, move onto the hot dishes. Skip the gyoza, and go for the grilled shishito peppers, which are served with a ginger miso sauce and topped with sprouts. For a heartier option, try the mushroom saute, a dish of savory mushrooms served on a bed of creamy polenta. Don’t forget to get a side of Brussels sprouts that are seared and shredded before being tossed with a miso mustard. 1742 W. Division St., 773-342-1742, manafoodbar.com

Ground Control in Logan Square proves that there is such a thing as a meatless dive bar. You’ll find familiar bar bites, like buffalo tofu wings served with “ranch,” celery sticks and carrots, or smokin’ hot mac ’n’ cheese, made with smoked gouda, red pepper, scallions and cotija. For more filling options, sandwiches and tacos dominate the menu. The Asian BBQ sandwich is a saucy, savory and sweet reminder that vegan food can be messy and oh-so-satisfying. A pretzel bun struggles to hold together the pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and black sesame seeds that sit atop a sweet and spicy Asian-inspired BBQ seitan drenched in peanut sauce. For a less messy option, a number of tacos are available, like the seitan tacos, which nod to al pastor. These are comforting items, meant to be eaten in a space with a wood floor, bar seating, a pinball machine lit by string lights wrapped around exposed piping, and the streetlights shining through the giant windows. 3315 W. Armitage Ave., 773-772-9446, groundcontrolchicago.com

Vegetarian Indian food at Uru Swati in West Rogers Park doesn’t skimp on flavor or texture. The recipes come straight from Hansa Chhabria, one of the owners, and use spices that she claims help aid digestion and clean the body. The family-owned restaurant serves both North and South Indian food and doesn’t serve alcohol, meat or eggs. The vada, a savory lentil fritter, is delicious on its own or smeared with some coconut chutney. Or, you can dunk it into the peppery sambar, a vegetable stew appropriate for wintry days. Pair the vada with a paper masala dosa, a 2-foot-long thin rice and lentil crepe rolled around a filling of spiced potatoes. 2629 W. Devon Ave., 773-381-1010, uruswatichicago.com

In a busy intersection surrounded by big box stores and Clark Dog, it’s easy to miss Vegetarian Express in Lakeview, marked by a humble sign above the doorway. Inside, it’s even more laid-back — a giant poster tacked on the wall details the menu in a small dining area with tables covered in a green-gray cloth protected by a thin layer of plastic. Despite appearances, the food is not to be overlooked. The green salsa on the enchiladas verdes is sour, bright and spicy, and the beans accompanying the entree, which you can get with various meatless protein options, are exactly the hearty, savory side you want with the enchiladas. If you’re feeling something smaller, go for the sweet corn tamale, which nails the texture of the masa on a traditional tamale without the lard. But the most craveable item on the menu is the portobello sandwich (here, named “Portabella”), served on a hearty tomato bread with a creamy sun-dried tomato spread. The marinated mushroom cap is juicy, the lettuce crisp and the thin slices of tomato provide a sweetness in this sandwich, which slightly falls apart, leaving you sloppy but happy. 3109 N. Halsted St., 773-880-9155, vegetarianexpresschicago.com

The pastel blue and pink walls at Victory’s Banner Restaurant in Roscoe Village provide a calming atmosphere for you to dine on vegetarian brunch options. Reminiscent of a skillet, the Eggless Wonder #2 is made with marinated tofu and an assortment of vegetables, like broccoli, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini. The potatoes and brown rice make this a hearty offering, with the feta cheese and pesto providing a savory flavor throughout the dish. But no matter what you order, do not miss out on the French toast that is served with a peach butter. Drizzle some maple syrup on this decadently sweet and slightly fruity item to start your day off right. 2100 W. Roscoe St., 773-665-0227

For those nights you’re craving deep dish pizza, Kitchen 17 in Lakeview East has a vegan-friendly version that will satisfy. The crust is crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and maintains the kind of structural integrity you need for a deep dish pizza. The sauce is the star of this pie, with the right amount of acidity and sweetness to make you want to return bite after bite. There are a number of options for toppings, but definitely try one with pepperoni seitan. throwing a bit of spice and texture into the mix. 3132 N. Broadway St., 312-391-8654, kitchen17.com

Minimalist and grown up, Bad Hunter on Randolph Row reminds you of a minimalist and grown-up greenhouse, with large windows, hanging succulents and tables covered in pebbles. What’s even better is it serves exciting, vegetable-forward dishes for you to impress your companions. The fan-favorite fried fruit and vegetable dish is reminiscent of Italian fritto misto, which is typically seafood deep fried in a light batter. Bad Hunter's version consists of tempura fried lemons and a vegetable gilded with a greaseless fry. It could be sweet potatoes, for instance, or tender broccoli nuggets. An accompanying aioli is spiked with fennel pollen, the licorice fairy dust believed to have healing powers by ancient civilizations. 802 W. Randolph St., 312-265-1745, badhunter.com

Husband and wife owners chef Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel and pastry chef Nasya Emmanuel opened Majani just last summer in the South Shore neighborhood. They call their food “soulful vegan cuisine.” Chef T, as he’s nicknamed himself, says his favorite dish is the rice and beans. The melting, magical beans may be black, red or chickpeas, but they’re always served with flavorful fluffy rice, tender greens and Southern-style savory cornbread. The longtime catering chefs wanted a vegan restaurant in their own neighborhood for years and hope to open more in other underserved areas of the city too. 7167 S. Exchange Ave., 773-359-4019, majani.biz

Think something is missing that should be on this list? Let us know!

Louisa Chu and Bill Daley contributed.

