11 Couples Got Hitched at Primanti Bros. on July 13

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Here comes the bride. Actually, 11 brides, their grooms, and their invited guests, all traveled from far and wide for the first, “Love at First Bite,” mass wedding ceremony hosted by Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, Saturday, July 13, 2019, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., at the original restaurant location on 18th Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Primanti Bros. promised couples who got engaged at any of the restaurant’s 42 locations across six states would get a free wedding hosted at Primanti Bros. original restaurant location. Well, the big day finally arrived.

The couples and their guests traveled from hundreds of miles away as well as coming from local communities to be part of the special day. And, to make it even more historic, the City of Pittsburgh’s Mayor, Bill Peduto, was in attendance, as well as American rock music icon, Donnie Iris, who performed his smash hit, “Love is Like a Rock,” as the recessional theme.

“At Primanti Bros., we love…love,” said Toni Haggerty, who has been working at the original Primanti Bros. location for more than 40 years. “That’s why we created, Love at First Bite. We’re so glad we were able to give these brides and grooms a day they will never forget. Congratulations and well-wishes to all of the couples.”

Following the brief ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a fully catered reception, where they celebrated with a selection of Primanti Bros.’ “Almost Famous” sandwiches – prepared with grilled meat, melted cheese, fresh tomatoes, French fries and coleslaw – all piled-high between two slices of thick-sliced Italian bread.

“After all, you can’t have a wedding in Pittsburgh without an Almost Famous Primanti’s sandwich,” added Haggerty. “Of course, because it’s Primanti Bros. music, cake, and some other surprises were on-hand.” Entertainment for the reception included music by Jeff Jimerson and Airborn, dancing, and more.

According to Adam Golomb, chief marketing officer, Primanti Bros., with couples spending an average of nearly $34,000 on a wedding, the free, mass ceremony was a great opportunity for folks to start off on the right foot. “We’re very excited to provide this opportunity in a way only we could do – Primanti’s style,” he said. “We are honored they chose to take us up on our offer back on Valentine’s Day and are now allowing us to help them begin their new lives together,” he said.

Primanti Bros. fans can check out the wedding celebration on the restaurant’s social media channels.

