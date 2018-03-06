11 chefs to compete in 19th century-inspired History Bites at Mariners' Museum

History Bites co-coordinator Wisteria Perry believes a way into a history lover’s heart is through their stomach.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser and educational program for the Mariners’ Museum that brings chefs, caterers and culinary schools together to compete for “Cast-Iron Skillet Awards.”

Each year, the event focuses on putting a different spin on telling the story of the USS Monitor. This year’s Steampunk theme was selected to correspond with the overall Battle of Hampton Roads weekend theme “Modern Marvels: Technology in the Civil War.” Perry said the Steampunk theme now expands the event’s reach to reflect the entire 19th century.

“We’re really trying to bring in elements of not just the Civil War period but the entire 19th century and a little bit of Steampunk,” said chef and museum educator Perry.

Before Saturday’s event, Perry and another chef researched and choose about 40 dishes from the 19th century. The pair then allowed participating restaurants, culinary schools and catering companies to choose dishes from the proposed menu. She said this year’s list includes lobster, crab rolls, shrimp alfredo, macaroni pudding, gumbo and desserts.

Seven restaurants and four culinary schools are participating this year, including Smoke BBQ, the Catering Company of Williamsburg, The Chamberlin and Stratford University.

History Bites guests will select award winners, including People's Choice. A Judge’s Choice will be selected by Patrick Evans-Hylton, chef and history Bites co-coordinator Eric Jenneret, Jeff Maisey of Veer Magazine, Perry and interpreter George Buss, who will portray Abraham Lincoln at the event.

Casual dress is accepted, but guests are invited to dress in Steampunk-inspired clothes and accessories.

“It’s fun for the restaurants and caters because they really try to go all out,” Perry said. “They always really try to stay within the theme but also give their little spin as well.”

The event also will include two signature drinks, the “Cherry Bounce” and Barbados lemon punch, both created by Perry.

Cherry Bounce includes cherries, sugar, bourbon and a cinnamon stick. The lemon punch will feature rum, sugar, lemons and brandy.

The cherry drink was inspired by the ingredients the Navy would have had access to during the 1800s, and the punch includes ingredients found in a number of recipes dating back to the 19th century, Perry said.

All proceeds from History Bites will go toward the museum's educational programs, according to museum spokeswoman Jenna Dill. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door and include unlimited food tastings and one complimentary drink. A cash bar will offer beer, wine and the signature drinks for purchase.

The event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Drive in Newport News. More info: marinersmuseum.org or 757-596-2222.

Wine expo in Yorktown

Riverwalk Restaurant, 323 Water St. in Yorktown, will host a wine expo 1-3 p.m. Saturday to raise money for the Victory Peninsula YMCA of Yorktown. The event will feature more than 50 wines, cheeses, oysters and desserts. VIP tickets are $55 and include early admission at noon. General admission tickets are $45. More info: seateries.com/store.

Wine dinner

Second Street American Bistro is hosting a dinner featuring six wines and tapas from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is located at 115 Arthur Way in Newport News. Seating is limited and tickets are $150. For advanced reservations, call 757-234-4448 or email brandon@secondst.com.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Tradition Brewing Co., 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, will release the Mighty Mick Irish Stout at noon Saturday. The beer is a traditional British stout with sweet flavors, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road at Fort Monroe, will release Sergeant Patches 1 p.m. Friday. The hazy IPA balances fruitiness and dry hops, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

