From blog.scottspizzatours.com
For the 100th day of school this year, Julia and her classmates had to make a project consisting of 100 images of something special. Julia chose to do 100 pizzas, all mounted on a pizza box. The only human in the collage is me, her Uncle Pizza Scott. I can barely handle the cuteness. WE SALUTE YOU, JULIA!

