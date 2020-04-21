1000 Degrees Pizza Launches Limited-Time Pizza and DIY Kit Featuring Popular CAULIPOWER Crust

Neapolitan-style pizza brand partners with CAULIPOWER to offer better-for-you crust options proven to drive incremental sales

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) 1000 Degrees Pizza and CAULIPOWER have teamed up to make it easier for families to continue enjoying better-for-you food while staying at home, with the rollout of two new limited-time offerings.

1000 Degrees Pizza initially partnered with CAULIPOWER – the brand that’s reinventing America’s favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time – in November 2019 to provide guests with a more nutritional crust option. In the first four months, CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust sales delivered a 27% increase over 1000 Degrees’ previous gluten-free crust option. Sales of the vegetable-forward cauliflower crust continued to hold steady once stay-at-home orders went into effect, validating 1000 Degrees’ decision to maintain a full menu and build on the successful partnership.

1000 Degrees Pizza is now offering a limited-time pizza just in time for Earth Day and a DIY Pizza Kit for guests to enjoy at home, both featuring the popular CAULIPOWER crust:

Green Team – CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust, pesto, mozzarella, feta, chopped garlic, broccoli, red onions and fresh basil.

– CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust, pesto, mozzarella, feta, chopped garlic, broccoli, red onions and fresh basil. DIY Pizza Kit – Choice of 1000 Degrees signature dough or CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust, one sauce, one cheese and one topping.

“CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust has been a huge hit in our restaurants from the moment we rolled it out, and it continues to account for a large portion of our sales from our guests hunkered down at home,” said Matthew Merrill, director of franchise operations for 1000 Degrees Pizza. “We wanted to build on that success by offering up some more innovative options featuring CAULIPOWER. While other brands are streamlining menus, our guests are staying active and engaging in healthier lifestyles at home, so we think this is the perfect time to launch our new Green Team pizza and DIY Pizza Kit!”

The Green Team and DIY Pizza Kit are available to order online through the website or app. 1000 Degrees Pizza is currently offering safe, contactless procedures for both carryout and delivery.

“As a mom who is currently playing a dual role of working parent and teacher, it feels really good to order something better-for-you to feed my family during these stressful times,” said Julie Lim, executive vice president of foodservice and convenience for CAULIPOWER. “The success of our partnership with 1000 Degrees proves that pizza lovers will embrace healthier-for-you options as long as they don’t have to sacrifice taste. Innovative partners like 1000 Degrees get it, and their guests are loving the results.”

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit 1000degreespizza.com .

CAULIPOWER is reinventing your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® Founder, CEO and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today, it remains CAULIPOWER’s mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience and health. The company’s first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Now, CAULIPOWER is ranked the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. As part of the company’s mission, every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of “never-been-dones,” inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in one of more than 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

About 1000 Degrees Pizza

With over 30 locations (and growing!), 1000 Degrees Pizza is a powerhouse in the pizza and fast casual industry. In five years of operation, they have extended their services to offer a Roman crust, unlimited topping salads, and fire roasted wings. Their innovative spirit landed them prestigious positioning as one of the “Future 50” for 2018 and 2019. 1000 Degrees specializes in unlimited topping pizzas cooked to perfection in only two minutes. For more information, follow your closest location on Facebook to stay up to date on all of the latest promotions and offerings.