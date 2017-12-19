100 Store Deal Taking Taco John’s To The Carolinas

Iconic Mexican QSR lands largest franchise deal in company history

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s, the iconic and rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand, today announced the largest development deal in company history with at least 100 new locations planned for North and South Carolina along with Georgia.

“Taco John’s has an incredible following and history of success – we continue to be impressed by the brand,” said Caleb McMillen, chief operating officer for American Development Partners. “We can’t wait to introduce these markets to the iconic, quality food of Taco John’s. We have aggressive development plans for the next 24 to 36 months.”

Taco John’s franchisee, Superior Taco, has partnered with American Development Partners (ADP) to develop restaurants in areas including Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg, Augusta, Columbia and Savannah. Superior Taco is led by Ivan Lenoir an experienced multi-unit operator in the World of Beer franchise system who also has a legal background in commercial real estate, finance, transactions, and franchise law. American Development Partners is experienced with national brands and currently has partnerships to develop other nationally known concepts including Dog Haus, Church’s Chicken, Captain D’s and Checkers.

“The ADP team is great at using their extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry to develop very successful locations,” said Van Ingram, Vice President of Development for Taco John’s. “We appreciate their partnership and look forward to watching them bring our bold and fresh flavors to a whole new market.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s also features epic specials like Taco Tuesday®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com