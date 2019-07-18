The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019

With summer at its peak, diners are seeking awe-inspiring backdrops to elevate their dining experiences. Today, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations is making it easy to find the perfect restaurant view with the unveil of its annual 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019. Featuring breathtaking scenery from coast to coast, the restaurants featured on the list offer the perfect vista for any occasion.
From majestic park scenery at Tavern on the Green in New York, New York, to epic ocean views at Mama’s Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, this year’s list features winning restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. – all offering picturesque sights. This year, California remains the top honoree with 24 restaurants, followed by Florida with 15 winners and New York with six. Other notable states that span this year’s list include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin as well as Washington, D.C.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation’s most stunning vistas,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Whether you’re a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city’s charms while dining on delicious fare.”
OpenTable’s list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners.
100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America
71Above – Los Angeles, California
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Beach House Restaurant – Kauai – Koloa, Hawaii
Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Bon Appetit – Dunedin, Florida
Bygone – Baltimore, Maryland
Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Cecconi’s Dumbo – Brooklyn, New York
Chart House – Multiple Locations
Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois
Coast Guard House – Narragansett, Rhode Island
Coasterra – San Diego, California
Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida
The Crow’s Nest – Venice, Florida
Dauphin’s – Mobile, Alabama
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Multiple Locations
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key, Florida
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
El Five – Denver, Colorado
EPIC Steak – San Francisco, California
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii
GAONNURI – New York, New York
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada
Gibsons Italia – Chicago, Illinois
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harbor House – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada
House Without a Key – Honolulu, Hawaii
Il Fornaio – Coronado – Coronado, California
Island Prime – San Diego, California
Jake’s Del Mar – Del Mar, California
JB’s On The Beach – Deerfield Beach, Florida
Kimo’s Restaurant Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii
Kyle G’s Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach, Florida
La Mar by Gastón Acurio – Miami, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Legal Harborside – Boston, Massachusetts
Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington
Lucia’s on the Lake – Hamburg, New York
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
The Marine Room – San Diego, California
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro’s Ocean Club – Malibu, California
The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Whalers Village – Lahaina, Hawaii
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island
Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California
The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio
Prime Catch on the Waterfront – Boynton Beach, Florida
The Pump House – Rock Hill, South Carolina
Rats Restaurant – Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey
Ray’s on the River – Sandy Springs, Georgia
River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York
Robert – New York, New York
Rusty Pelican Restaurant – Newport Beach, California
Salt Rock Grill – Indian Shores, Florida
Salty’s – Multiple Locations
Sam’s Chowder House – Half Moon Bay, California
Sea Watch Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sequoia – Washington D.C.
Signature Room at the 95th – Chicago, Illinois
Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont
Slanted Door – San Francisco, California
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse – Miami – Miami Beach, Florida
The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California
Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California
Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina
Sutro’s at the Cliff House – San Francisco, California
Tavern on the Green – New York, New York
Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California
Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the Market – San Diego, California
Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas
The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Vast – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ventana Grill – St Pismo, California
Vic’s on the River – Savannah, Georgia
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
Waterbar – San Francisco, California
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-us-2019.