Taking the guesswork out of Valentine’s Day, the most highly coveted date night of the year, OpenTable — the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations — released its annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was unveiled just in time for what OpenTable anticipates will be the busiest day of the year for Valentine’s Day reservation booking: February 4, 2020.1

The 100 restaurants revered by OpenTable diners as the most ideal date night spots span 31 states, from Connecticut to California. Each year, the list is curated from over 80 million diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across all 50 states and Washington, DC.

This year, Illinois boasts the highest number of restaurants — an impressive 12 options — followed by California and Pennsylvania, with eight each. And whether your idea of romance is a luxurious night out on the town at New York’s Daniel, the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere at Aba in Chicago, or small bites at Philadelphia’s Double Knot, OpenTable’s report reflects a spot for everyone.

“We craft this list every year to help diners looking for inspiration for the most popular date night of the year,” shared Jessica Jensen, Senior Vice President of Marketing at OpenTable. “Whether it’s a special night with your significant other, a girl’s night out, or your first outing with someone new, these restaurants have passed the test of setting the table for exceptional ambience and an incredible meal.”

What’s more, OpenTable’s 2019 diner data reveals that thoughtful diners in Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, and Kentucky booked date nights the farthest in advance, with the highest rates of reservations booked 21+ days before Valentine’s Day. Romantics in Wyoming, Delaware, Washington, New York, and Nevada however, could face the hot seat for the highest rates of same-day reservations.

OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1, 2018, and November 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

Aba – Chicago, IL

Allora – Sacramento, CA

Altius – Pittsburgh, PA

Annie Gunn’s – Chesterfield, MO

Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam, CT

Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, CA

Babette’s Cafe – Atlanta, GA

Barclay Prime – Philadelphia, PA

Barolo Grill – Denver, CO

Blue Ridge Grill – Atlanta, GA

BOCA – Cincinnati, OH

Boka – Chicago, IL

Bones – Atlanta, GA

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, RI

Boulevard – San Francisco, CA

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, NC

Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, FL

Butcher & Singer – Philadelphia, PA

Ca Del Sole – North Hollywood, CA

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, IL

Cafe Juanita – Kirkland, WA

Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, AZ

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, KS

The Capital Grille – Multiple Locations

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, OH

Chef’s Table at the Edgewater – Winter Garden, FL

Chez Billy Sud – Washington, DC

Chimney Park – Windsor, CO

Chops Lobster Bar – Atlanta, GA

Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, FL

Crawford & Son – Raleigh, NC

Daniel – New York, NY

Dominick’s Steakhouse – Scottsdale, AZ

Double Knot – Philadelphia, PA

Eddie V’s – Multiple Locations

Estiatorio Milos Midtown – New York, NY

Fat Canary – Williamsburg, VA

Fiola Mare – Washington, DC

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN

Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM

Gibsons Italia – Chicago, IL

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, IL

GW Fins – New Orleans, LA

Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, AL

J-Prime Steakhouse – San Antonio, TX

Jacques’ Brasserie at L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA

Joan’s in the Park – Saint Paul, MN

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, CA

L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA

La Grenouille – New York, NY

La Grotta – Atlanta, GA

La Mer at Halekulani – Honolulu, HI

Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, HI

Le Colonial – Chicago, IL

Le Diplomate – Washington, DC

Le Yaca – Virginia Beach, VA

Lewnes’ SteakHouse – Annapolis, MD

Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, AZ

The Love – Philadelphia, PA

M Sushi – Durham, NC

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, HI

Mamma Maria – Boston, MA

Maple & Ash – Chicago, IL

Marcel – Atlanta, GA

Marché Moderne – Newport Beach, CA

Miro’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA

Montalcino Ristorante Italiano – Issaquah, WA

Ocean 44 – Scottsdale, AZ

Ocean Prime – Tampa, FL

The Optimist – Atlanta, GA

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Houston, TX

Parc – Philadelphia, PA

Peninsula Grill – Charleston, SC

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, NJ

Restaurant IRON – Pensacola, FL

RL Restaurant – Chicago, IL

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg, OR

RPM Italian – Chicago, IL

RPM Steak – Chicago, IL

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge, LA

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, NJ

Salt at The Ritz-Carlton – Amelia Island, FL

SINATRA – Encore at Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Sorellina – Boston, MA

Sotto – Cincinnati, OH

Southern Social – Germantown, TN

St. Anselm – Washington, DC

Steak 44 – Phoenix, AZ

Steak 48 – Chicago, IL

Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, NJ

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, PA

Tar & Roses – Santa Monica, CA

Tony’s of Indianapolis – Indianapolis, IN

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House – Multiple Locations

Uchi – Multiple Locations

Uchiko – Austin, TX

Via Reál – Irving, TX

The Victor Cafe – Philadelphia, PA

Virtu Honest Craft – Scottsdale, AZ