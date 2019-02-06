Valentine’s Day is the most popular day for dining out, and to help diners pick the ideal restaurant to impress their valentine, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released its annual list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners.

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 32 states, the list is a comprehensive look at the most romantic restaurants in the country, culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C. From the luxurious Majorelle in New York City, to the supper club experience at Nocturne in Denver, to neighborhood favorite St Martin’s Wine Bistro in Dallas, the Most Romantic Restaurants list has a wide variety of spots that’ll set the mood for the special occasion.

With nine restaurants on the list, Ohio is the most recognized state, followed by Texas with eight, and North Carolina and Virginia with seven each. Pennsylvania boasts six winning restaurants, New York and Colorado each have five and California, Florida, New Jersey, Nevada and Tennessee each claim four winners. While American cuisine dominates the list, a number of other fares are featured, such as French, Italian, Latin, Seafood and Southern — all perfect for a romantic evening out with your valentine.

“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new special someone, a spouse or even a friend, you can count on this list to find not only a restaurant with the right ambiance but also an exceptional meal.”

OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

801 Chophouse – Des Moines – Des Moines, Iowa

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Atlantis Steakhouse – Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, Nevada

BakerStreet – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille – Lake Ozark, Missouri

Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Benvenuti’s – Norman, Oklahoma

Black Cat – Boulder, Colorado

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio, Texas

Bolete Restaurant – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse – Richmond, Virginia

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas

Cafe Sparrow – Aptos, California

Caprice Bistro – Wilmington, North Carolina

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, Ohio

Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, Idaho

Chef’s Table at the Edgewater – Winter Garden, Florida

Chez Francois – Vermilion – Vermilion, Ohio

Chimney Park – Windsor, Colorado

Christopher’s World Grille – Bryan, Texas

Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina

Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, Virginia

Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville – Huntsville, Alabama

Cygnus 27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Del-Bar – Lake Delton, Wisconsin

The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Erling Jensen The Restaurant – Memphis, Tennessee

Flagstaff House – Boulder, Colorado

Fleurie – Charlottesville, Virginia

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House – Memphis, Tennessee

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey

The Gamekeeper – Boone, North Carolina

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Gracie’s – Providence, Rhode Island

Hanover Street Chophouse – Manchester, New Hampshire

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

Hugo’s Cellar – Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada

The Ivy Inn Restaurant – Charlottesville, Virginia

Jag’s Steak & Seafood – West Chester, Ohio

Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse @ The D Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Katherine’s Steakhouse – Mesquite, Nevada

Kimberton Inn – Kimberton, Pennsylvania

L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia

La Fable – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

La Panetiere – Rye, New York

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Le Fou Frog – Kansas City, Missouri

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Le Yaca – Williamsburg, Virginia and Virginia Beach, Virginia

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, Virginia

Lewnes’ SteakHouse – Annapolis, Maryland

Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse – Tulsa – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Majorelle – New York, New York

The Melting Pot – Huntersville, North Carolina and Midtown Charlotte, North Carolina

Millwright’s – Simsbury, Connecticut

Minerva’s – Sioux Falls – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mizuna – Denver, Colorado

Mo’s A Place for Steaks – Milwaukee – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Montalcino Ristorante Italiano – Issaquah, Washington

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Myron’s at Alon Town Center – San Antonio, Texas

Nocturne – Denver, Colorado

Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio

Paseo Grill – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pellana – Peabody, Massachusetts

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Prime Rib – Baltimore (The Original) – Baltimore, Maryland

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio

Restaurant L – Cincinnati, Ohio

Rey’s – Raleigh, North Carolina

Ristorante Lombardo – Buffalo, New York

Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar – Galveston, Texas

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York

Ryan’s Restaurant – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina

Salt at The Ritz-Carlton – Amelia Island, Florida

Scalini Fedeli – Chatham – Chatham, New Jersey

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina

Sorrento Ristorante Italiano – Houston, Texas

St Martin’s Wine Bistro – Dallas, Texas

St. John’s Restaurant – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Strip Steakhouse – Avon, Ohio

Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California

The Tailor and the Cook – Utica, New York

Tony’s – St. Louis – St. Louis, Missouri

Trattoria Stella – Traverse City, Michigan

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House – Austin Arboretum – Austin, Texas

The Victor Cafe – Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona

Wally’s Desert Turtle – Rancho Mirage, California

Washington Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

The list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-romantic-restaurants-2019.