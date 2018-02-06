As we approach the year’s biggest holiday for dining out with loved ones, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today unveiled the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2018. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 12 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 26,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Highlighting winners in cities both large and small, the complete list showcases a diverse group of restaurants in 32 states and includes standouts, such as The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, VA, River Cafe in Brooklyn, NY and Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA. North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia are tied at the top of the list, each boasting eight winning restaurants, followed by Florida with seven, New Jersey and Texas with six, New York, Tennessee and Washington with five and Oklahoma with four. Alabama, California, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania and South Carolina all claim three winners while Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon and Rhode Island each have two.

Proving that the right atmosphere can help set the mood, this list features an assortment of intimate restaurants located on charming properties that provide the perfect backdrop for the occasion. While American flavors dominate in terms of cuisine at these romantic hot-spots – steakhouses, French and Italian fares are also popular.

“Valentine’s Day is all about sharing food with loved ones. Whether enjoyed with a significant other, a friend, or with family, a delicious meal accompanied by elegant ambiance and superb service is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Be it February 14th or any time you want to connect with someone in your life, this year’s winning restaurants have created the ideal spots for intimate dining experiences.”

The list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners.

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2018

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ariana – Bend, Oregon

Arrowleaf Bistro – Winthrop, Washington

Babette’s Cafe – Atlanta, Georgia

BakerStreet – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille – Lake Ozark, Missouri

Benvenuti’s – Norman, Oklahoma

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, Virginia

Bistro San Martin – Arlington, Washington

Black Cat – Boulder, Colorado

Bob’s Steak & Chop House* – Multiple Locations

Bolete Restaurant – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse – Richmond, Virginia

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas

Caprice Bistro – Wilmington, North Carolina

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, Ohio

Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, Idaho

Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland

Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

Chez Francois – Vermilion – Vermilion, Ohio

Christopher’s World Grille – Bryan, Texas

Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina

Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, Virginia

Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville – Huntsville, Alabama

Donatello – Tampa, Florida

El Gaucho – Tacoma – Tacoma, Washington

Enzo’s on the Lake – Longwood, Florida

Erling Jensen The Restaurant – Memphis, Tennessee

Erminia Ristorante – New York, New York

The Fig Tree Restaurant – Charlotte, North Carolina

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House – Memphis, Tennessee

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey

Frog Hollow Tavern – Augusta, Georgia

The Gamekeeper – Boone, North Carolina

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Gracie’s – Providence, Rhode Island

The Grill – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – Naples, Florida

Hanover Street Chophouse – Manchester, New Hampshire

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

Hugo’s Cellar – Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada

The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia

The Ivy Inn Restaurant – Charlottesville, Virginia

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse – Louisville – Louisville, Kentucky

Katherine’s Steakhouse – Mesquite, Nevada

L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia

La Fable – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Le Yaca – Williamsburg, Virginia

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, Virginia

Lewnes’ SteakHouse – Annapolis, Maryland

Mahogany Prime* – Multiple Locations

The Melting Pot* – Multiple Locations

Mizuna – Denver, Colorado

Mucca Osteria – Portland, Oregon

Nineteen61 – Lakeland, Florida

Nocturne – Denver, Colorado

The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio

Over The Moon Cafe – Tacoma, Washington

Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California

Paseo Grill – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pellana – Peabody, Massachusetts

Peninsula Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Birmingham – Birmingham, Alabama

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Precinct – Cincinnati, Ohio

The Prime Rib – Baltimore (The Original) – Baltimore, Maryland

Red Prime Steak – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio

Restaurant L – Cincinnati, Ohio

Restaurant Lorena’s – Maplewood, New Jersey

Ristorante Lombardo – Buffalo, New York

River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York

Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar – Galveston, Texas

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Buffalo, New York

Ryan’s Restaurant – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, New Jersey

Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina

Scalini Fedeli – Chatham Chatham, New Jersey

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina

Signature, Inspired by Chef Andrew Weissman – San Antonio, Texas

Southern Social – Germantown, Tennessee

St. John’s Restaurant – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, California

The Tailor and the Cook – Utica, New York

Tony’s – St. Louis – St. Louis, Missouri

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House – Austin Arboretum – Austin, Texas

The Victor Cafe – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vintage Year – Montgomery, Alabama

Washington Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Webb Custom Kitchen – Gastonia, North Carolina

Diners can also read more about the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America as well as our #ValenDinesDay Valentine’s Day giveaway by visiting the OpenTable blog.