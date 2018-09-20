The 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America
Harvest season is here! In celebration of crush season, a magical and exhilarating time for winemakers, as ripened grapes journey from vine to barrel, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released its 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America. Featuring restaurants across 26 states, from sizzling steakhouses to Italian cucinas, French brasseries to seafood eateries, the list offers wine lovers everywhere the opportunity to pair an upcoming dining experience with the perfect vintage.
Featuring exquisite vintage wines from renowned wineries as well as those harvested from local vineyards, the list highlights some of the country’s best, including Bottega Napa Valley in California, Balthazar in New York and Sixty Vines in Texas. New York is the most recognized state, with 12 restaurants on the list, followed by California with ten and Nevada and Texas with eight apiece. Additional states represented include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and the district of Washington, D.C.
“Whether you’re a wine aficionado or a novice looking to expand your palate, this year’s list showcases a variety of restaurants that carefully curate the finest wine selections to complement their menus,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “From deep dives with sommeliers to approachable tastings to find the perfect pairing for any meal, these winning restaurants have earned rave reviews for their stellar dining experiences and impressive wine offerings.
The 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “notable wine list” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):
Abe and Louie’s Boston – Boston, Massachusetts
Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas
Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Angelina’s Ristorante – Bonita Springs, Florida
Annie Gunn’s – Chesterfield, Missouri
Balthazar – New York, New York
Barolo Grill – Denver, Colorado
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Bistro Jeanty – Yountville, California
Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio, Texas
Bones – Atlanta, Georgia
Bottega Napa Valley – Yountville, California
Bouchon – Yountville, California
Boulevard – San Francisco, California
Boulud Sud – New York, New York
Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana
Butcher & Singer – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Campiello – Naples – Naples, Florida
Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, Ohio
Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland
Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
Charley’s Steak House – Tampa – Tampa, Florida
Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois
Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Multiple Locations
Del Posto – New York, New York
Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada
Devon Seafood + Steak – Hershey – Hershey, Pennsylvania
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
Emeril’s Restaurant – New Orleans, Louisiana
Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee
Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Gotham Bar and Grill – New York, New York
Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York
Grill 23 & Bar – Boston, Massachusetts
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California
Hugo’s Cellar – Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada
Iron Bridge Wine Company – Columbia – Columbia, Maryland
J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury – Glastonbury, Connecticut
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse – Nashville – Nashville, Tennessee
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations
Killen’s Steakhouse – Pearland, Texas
L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia
Le Coucou – New York, New York
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Manny’s Steakhouse – Minneapolis. Minnesota
Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois
Marea – New York, New York
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro’s Ocean Club – Newport Beach – Newport Beach, California
The Metropolitan Grill – Seattle, Washington
Mitchell’s Ocean Club – Easton Town Center – Columbus, Ohio
The Modern – New York, New York
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mustards Grill – Yountville, California
Nostrana – Portland, Oregon
Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
OMBRA Cucina Italiana – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia
Osteria Mozza – Los Angeles, California
Panorama – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Multiple Locations
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Passionfish – Pacific Grove, California
Peninsula Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Birmingham – Birmingham, Alabama
Petit Louis Bistro – Roland Park – Baltimore, Maryland
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Quartino – Chicago, Illinois
The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio
Restaurant August – New Orleans, Louisiana
Restaurant R’evolution – New Orleans, Louisiana
RingSide Steakhouse – Uptown – Portland, Oregon
River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York
RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois
RPM Steak – Chicago, Illinois
Shanahan’s Steakhouse – Denver, Colorado
SINATRA – Encore at Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sixty Vines – Plano – Plano, Texas
Sparks Steak House – New York, New York
St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana
Steak 44 – Phoenix, Arizona
Steak 48 – Houston – Houston, Texas
Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada
Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Vintana Wine & Dine – Escondido, California
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-wine-lists-2018.
