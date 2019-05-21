With Memorial Day and warm weather celebrations on deck, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. The list features restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks, but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life’s big moments with great dining and a night on the town. The Big Night Out list is also great year-round for anyone planning a celebratory evening out, whether it’s a girls’ night, milestone birthday or anniversary.

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 19 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From the star-studded crowd and killer cocktails at The Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., to the outstanding wine program at Maple & Ash in Chicago, to TAO group’s Vandal in New York City, which doubles as a nightclub, the Big Night Out list has plenty of establishments that are the perfect backdrop for any night out.

California leads the list with 18 restaurants, and New York follows with 16. Illinois comes in third with 14 winners with all honorees located in Chicago — the most featured city on the list. Nevada and Pennsylvania follow close behind with 12 and 10 restaurants, respectively. Washington, D.C. has eight establishments, and Florida has seven. Additional cities among the honorees are Las Vegas, New York and Philadelphia. While American and contemporary American cuisine dominate the list with 26 restaurants, an array of international flavors are also highlighted, including Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Lebanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“The list spotlights the restaurants that have all the ingredients for the perfect big night out — upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether your ideal night out is at a bustling bar or a hot spot to see and be seen, you can count on any of these restaurants for a night of fun.”

The 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America

Aba – Chicago, Illinois

Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas

The Apparatus Room – Detroit, Michigan

Avra – Multiple Locations

Balthazar – New York, New York

Bavel – Los Angeles, California

Beauty & Essex – Multiple Locations

Bestia – Los Angeles, California

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Born & Raised – San Diego, California

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina

Buddakan – Multiple Locations

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, Illinois

Carmine’s – 44th Street – New York, New York

Catch – Multiple Locations

Cecconi’s Dumbo – Brooklyn, New York

China Live – San Francisco, California

Coasterra – San Diego, California

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Multiple Locations

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Duck Duck Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada

El Five – Denver, Colorado

El Vez – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

The Gage – Chicago, Illinois

Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

Haywire – Plano, Texas

Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada

Henry’s Louisiana Grill – Acworth, Georgia

Herb & Wood – San Diego, California

House of Cards – Nashville, Tennessee

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California

Husk – Charleston, South Carolina

International Smoke – San Francisco, California

Ivan Ramen – New York, New York

The Ivy – West Hollywood, California

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations

Juniper & Ivy – San Diego, California

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Linger – Denver, Colorado

Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Love – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Mastro’s Steakhouse – Houston, Texas

Meril – New Orleans, Louisiana

Mesa Grill – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada

Momofuku – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Multiple Locations

Mustards Grill – Yountville, California

Nobu Fifty Seven – New York, New York

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia

The Optimist – Atlanta, Georgia

Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida

Oyamel – Washington, D.C.

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington

Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, Georgia

Quartino – Chicago, Illinois

Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Republique – Los Angeles, California

RPM Italian – Multiple Locations

RPM Steak – Chicago, Illinois

Sampan – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Slanted Door – San Francisco, California

The Smith- Lincoln Square – New York, New York

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana

Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations

STK – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunda – Chicago, Illinois

Suraya – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tao – Multiple Locations

Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

Texas de Brazil – Las Vegas, Nevada

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

TWO urban licks – Atlanta, Georgia

Uchi – Multiple Locations

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Vandal – New York, New York

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/100-best-restaurants-in-america-for-a-big-night-out-2019.