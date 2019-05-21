With Memorial Day and warm weather celebrations on deck, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. The list features restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks, but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life’s big moments with great dining and a night on the town. The Big Night Out list is also great year-round for anyone planning a celebratory evening out, whether it’s a girls’ night, milestone birthday or anniversary.
Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 19 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From the star-studded crowd and killer cocktails at The Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., to the outstanding wine program at Maple & Ash in Chicago, to TAO group’s Vandal in New York City, which doubles as a nightclub, the Big Night Out list has plenty of establishments that are the perfect backdrop for any night out.
California leads the list with 18 restaurants, and New York follows with 16. Illinois comes in third with 14 winners with all honorees located in Chicago — the most featured city on the list. Nevada and Pennsylvania follow close behind with 12 and 10 restaurants, respectively. Washington, D.C. has eight establishments, and Florida has seven. Additional cities among the honorees are Las Vegas, New York and Philadelphia. While American and contemporary American cuisine dominate the list with 26 restaurants, an array of international flavors are also highlighted, including Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Lebanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Spanish and Vietnamese.
“The list spotlights the restaurants that have all the ingredients for the perfect big night out — upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether your ideal night out is at a bustling bar or a hot spot to see and be seen, you can count on any of these restaurants for a night of fun.”
The 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):
100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America
Aba – Chicago, Illinois
Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas
The Apparatus Room – Detroit, Michigan
Avra – Multiple Locations
Balthazar – New York, New York
Bavel – Los Angeles, California
Beauty & Essex – Multiple Locations
Bestia – Los Angeles, California
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Born & Raised – San Diego, California
Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina
Buddakan – Multiple Locations
Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, Illinois
Carmine’s – 44th Street – New York, New York
Catch – Multiple Locations
Cecconi’s Dumbo – Brooklyn, New York
China Live – San Francisco, California
Coasterra – San Diego, California
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Multiple Locations
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Duck Duck Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
El Five – Denver, Colorado
El Vez – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
The Gage – Chicago, Illinois
Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
Haywire – Plano, Texas
Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada
Henry’s Louisiana Grill – Acworth, Georgia
Herb & Wood – San Diego, California
House of Cards – Nashville, Tennessee
House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California
Husk – Charleston, South Carolina
International Smoke – San Francisco, California
Ivan Ramen – New York, New York
The Ivy – West Hollywood, California
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations
Juniper & Ivy – San Diego, California
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Linger – Denver, Colorado
Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Love – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro’s Steakhouse – Houston, Texas
Meril – New Orleans, Louisiana
Mesa Grill – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada
Momofuku – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Multiple Locations
Mustards Grill – Yountville, California
Nobu Fifty Seven – New York, New York
The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia
The Optimist – Atlanta, Georgia
Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida
Oyamel – Washington, D.C.
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, Georgia
Quartino – Chicago, Illinois
Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Republique – Los Angeles, California
RPM Italian – Multiple Locations
RPM Steak – Chicago, Illinois
Sampan – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Slanted Door – San Francisco, California
The Smith- Lincoln Square – New York, New York
St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana
Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations
STK – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sunda – Chicago, Illinois
Suraya – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tao – Multiple Locations
Tavern on the Green – New York, New York
Texas de Brazil – Las Vegas, Nevada
The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California
TWO urban licks – Atlanta, Georgia
Uchi – Multiple Locations
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Vandal – New York, New York
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/100-best-restaurants-in-america-for-a-big-night-out-2019.