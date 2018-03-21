Spring has sprung! For weary patrons eager to get back on the scene following a long winter, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Bookings Holdings, Inc., has released its list of 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. Whether searching for an upbeat locale for drinks with the girls, show stopping views for an anniversary celebration, or lively ambience for a birthday surprise, the top 100 list delivers on delicious fare with flair – the perfect backdrop for a fun night out.

“The list features an array of buzzworthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington D.C.” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whatever your notion of a big night out entails, whether it’s a bustling bar scene or a spot to see-and-be-seen, fun is on the menu at any of these honorees.”

With 18 restaurants on the list, California claimed the highest number of restaurants for a night on the town, with Florida in hot pursuit with 17. Fifty cities, from coast to coast, are also featured. New York and Las Vegas appear more than any other destination on the list; though trailing closely behind is Chicago with seven restaurants, including Girl & the Goat and RPM Italian & RPM Steak.

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between February 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America for 2018, according to OpenTable diners.

Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas

Andina – Portland, Oregon

Battalion – San Antonio, Texas

Beauty & Essex – Multiple Locations

Bestia – Los Angeles, California

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina

Buddakan – Multiple Locations

Campfire – Carlsbad, California

Campiello- Naples, Florida

Carmine’s – 44th Street – New York, New York

Carnivale – Chicago, Illinois

Carson’s Food & Drink – Lexington, Kentucky

Catch – Multiple Locations

Charlie’s of Bay Head – Bay Head, New Jersey

Coasterra – San Diego, California

Compère Lapin – New Orleans, Louisiana

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Duck Duck Goat – Chicago, Illinois

El Five – Denver, Colorado

El Vez – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar- Memphis, Tennessee

Gato – New York, New York

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse- Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California

GW Fins- New Orleans, Louisiana

Halls Chophouse- Charleston, South Carolina

Harp & Crown – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Herb & Wood- San Diego, California

Husk – Charleston- Charleston, South Carolina

Ironside Fish & Oyster-San Diego, California

Ivan Ramen- New York, New York

Ivy- West Hollywood, California

Juniper & Ivy- San Diego, California

Juvia- Miami, Florida

Kaluz Restaurant- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Komodo- Miami, Florida

KYU- Miami, Florida

The Lark- Santa Barbara, California

Le Diplomate- Washington, DC

Linger- Denver, Colorado

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

LUCA- Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Maple & Ash- Chicago, Illinois

Mariposa- Sedona, Arizona

Mastro’s Ocean Club- Newport Beach, California

Meril- New Orleans, Louisiana

Moku Kitchen- Honolulu, Hawaii

Momofuku Las Vegas- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mora Italian- Phoenix, Arizona

Morimoto Asia- Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Myers + Chang- Boston, Massachusetts

Nobu – Caesars Palace Las Vegas- Las Vegas, Nevada

North Italia – BLVD- Houston, Texas

Ocean Prime – Naples, Florida

Old Ebbitt Grill- Washington, DC

The Optimist- Atlanta, Georgia

Otium- Los Angeles, California

Oxford Exchange- Tampa, Florida

Parc- Detroit, Michigan

The Pearl- Columbus, Ohio

Perch LA- Los Angeles, California

Pump- West Hollywood, California

Red Ash Italia- Austin, Texas

Red Rooster Harlem- New York, New York

Republique- Los Angeles, California

RPM Italian & Steak – Multiple Locations

Sacred Pepper – Tampa, Florida

Sampan- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sixty Vines- Plano, Texas

Sotto- Cincinnati, Ohio

Southern Social- Germantown, Tennessee

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana

Steak 44- Phoenix, Arizona

Steak 48- Houston, Texas

Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay- Margate, New Jersey

STK- Multiple locations

SumoMaya Mexican – Asian Kitchen- Scottsdale, Arizona

Tao- Multiple locations

The Tropicale- Palm Springs, California

Town- San Carlos, California

TWO urban licks- Atlanta, Georgia

Uchi- Austin, Texas

Ulele-Tampa, Florida

Uncle Julio’s – Brentwood- Brentwood, Tennessee

Urban Grub- Nashville, Tennessee

Vandal- New York, New York

Water Grill – South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa, California

Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Miami Beach, Florida

Yvonne’s- Boston, Massachusetts

Zahav- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The complete list may also be viewed at: https://www.opentable.com/m/100-best-restaurants-for-a-big-night-out-2018/.