100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017

From impeccable service to one-of-a-kind dining experiences, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has revealed its 100 Best Restaurants in America list for 2017. The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America reflects the combined opinions of more than 12 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 26,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
From restaurants with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough newcomers, the complete list showcases a diverse group of restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. California and New York are tied at the top of the list, each boasting 19 winning restaurants, followed by Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight, Washington D.C. with seven and Texas with five. Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, and South Carolina all boast three winners while Hawaii, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia each have two. Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington are also represented.
While American, French, and Italian cuisine proved to be the most popular, there is a growing presence of globally inspired cuisines on the list, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern. The range of cuisines highlighted points to diners’ growing appetites for more exotic flavors and destination-driven offerings.
“While the winning restaurants this year are each distinctive, they all consistently deliver exceptional dishes, impeccable hospitality, and a meal to remember,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s honorees have risen to the challenge of providing outstanding experiences time and again to a nation of discerning guests.”
The list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 according to OpenTable diners.
2017 100 Best Restaurants in America
1770 House – East Hampton, New York
Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam, Connecticut
Atera – New York, New York
Barclay Prime – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Barrique Venice – Venice, California
Bavette’s – Chicago, Illinois
Benu – San Francisco, California
Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina
Bones – Atlanta, Georgia
BONDST – New York, New York
Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida
Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas
Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland
Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.
chi SPACCA – Los Angeles, California
Coppa – Boston, Massachusetts
CRUST – Miami, Florida
Daniel – New York, New York
Del Posto – New York, New York
Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fishing With Dynamite – Manhattan Beach, California
Frances – San Francisco, California
Gabriel Kreuther – New York, New York
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Giulia Restaurant – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York
The Grill – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – Naples, Florida
Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
Harold Black – Washington, D.C.
Heirloom Cafe – San Francisco, California
Hersh’s – Baltimore, Maryland
Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama
The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations
JUNGSIK – New York, New York
Kinship – Washington, D.C.
Koi – West Hollywood, California
Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, California
L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia
La Grotta – Atlanta, Georgia
Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii
L’Artusi – New York, New York
Le Bilboquet – Dallas – Dallas, Texas
Le Coucou – New York, New York
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California
Linwoods – Owings Mills, Maryland
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Marc Forgione – New York, New York
Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier – Washington, D.C.
Marea – New York, New York
Market Restaurant and Bar – Del Mar, California
Mistral – Sherman Oaks – Sherman Oaks, California
The Modern – Bar Room and Dining Room – New York, New York
Momofuku Ko – New York, New York
Neighborhood Services on Lovers Lane – Dallas, Texas
Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio
Oriole – Chicago, Illinois
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Per Se – New York, New York
The Polo Bar – New York, New York
Polo Lounge @ The Beverly Hills Hotel – Beverly Hills, California
PRESS – St. Helena, California
Quince – San Francisco, California
Raoul’s – New York, New York
Rasika – Washington, D.C.
Restaurant L – Cincinnati, Ohio
Riccardo Enoteca – Chicago, Illinois
Rich Table – San Francisco, California
RL Restaurant – Chicago, Illinois
RPM Restaurants – Locations
Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar – Galveston, Texas
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, New Jersey
Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina
Shinsei Restaurant – Dallas, Texas
SHU – Sushi House Unico – Bel Air – Bel Air, California
Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio
Spinasse – Seattle, Washington
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Santa Rosa, California
Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, New Jersey
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, California
Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar – New York, New York
The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Toscana – Los Angeles, California
Townsend – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
True Food Kitchen – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
Uchi – Dallas – Dallas, Texas
UMI – Atlanta, Georgia
Upland – New York, New York
Vernick Food & Drink – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vetri Cucina – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Yvonne’s – Boston, Massachusetts
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zero Restaurant + Bar – Charleston, South Carolina
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/best-restaurants-in-america-for-2017/.
