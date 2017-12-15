100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017

From impeccable service to one-of-a-kind dining experiences, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has revealed its 100 Best Restaurants in America list for 2017. The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America reflects the combined opinions of more than 12 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 26,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

From restaurants with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough newcomers, the complete list showcases a diverse group of restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. California and New York are tied at the top of the list, each boasting 19 winning restaurants, followed by Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight, Washington D.C. with seven and Texas with five. Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, and South Carolina all boast three winners while Hawaii, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia each have two. Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington are also represented.

While American, French, and Italian cuisine proved to be the most popular, there is a growing presence of globally inspired cuisines on the list, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern. The range of cuisines highlighted points to diners’ growing appetites for more exotic flavors and destination-driven offerings.

“While the winning restaurants this year are each distinctive, they all consistently deliver exceptional dishes, impeccable hospitality, and a meal to remember,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s honorees have risen to the challenge of providing outstanding experiences time and again to a nation of discerning guests.”

The list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 according to OpenTable diners.

2017 100 Best Restaurants in America

1770 House – East Hampton, New York

Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam, Connecticut

Atera – New York, New York

Barclay Prime – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Barrique Venice – Venice, California

Bavette’s – Chicago, Illinois

Benu – San Francisco, California

Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina

Bones – Atlanta, Georgia

BONDST – New York, New York

Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas

Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland

Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.

chi SPACCA – Los Angeles, California

Coppa – Boston, Massachusetts

CRUST – Miami, Florida

Daniel – New York, New York

Del Posto – New York, New York

Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishing With Dynamite – Manhattan Beach, California

Frances – San Francisco, California

Gabriel Kreuther – New York, New York

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Giulia Restaurant – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York

The Grill – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – Naples, Florida

Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

Harold Black – Washington, D.C.

Heirloom Cafe – San Francisco, California

Hersh’s – Baltimore, Maryland

Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama

The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations

JUNGSIK – New York, New York

Kinship – Washington, D.C.

Koi – West Hollywood, California

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, California

L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia

La Grotta – Atlanta, Georgia

Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii

L’Artusi – New York, New York

Le Bilboquet – Dallas – Dallas, Texas

Le Coucou – New York, New York

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Linwoods – Owings Mills, Maryland

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Marc Forgione – New York, New York

Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier – Washington, D.C.

Marea – New York, New York

Market Restaurant and Bar – Del Mar, California

Mistral – Sherman Oaks – Sherman Oaks, California

The Modern – Bar Room and Dining Room – New York, New York

Momofuku Ko – New York, New York

Neighborhood Services on Lovers Lane – Dallas, Texas

Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio

Oriole – Chicago, Illinois

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Per Se – New York, New York

The Polo Bar – New York, New York

Polo Lounge @ The Beverly Hills Hotel – Beverly Hills, California

PRESS – St. Helena, California

Quince – San Francisco, California

Raoul’s – New York, New York

Rasika – Washington, D.C.

Restaurant L – Cincinnati, Ohio

Riccardo Enoteca – Chicago, Illinois

Rich Table – San Francisco, California

RL Restaurant – Chicago, Illinois

RPM Restaurants – Locations

Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar – Galveston, Texas

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, New Jersey

Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina

Shinsei Restaurant – Dallas, Texas

SHU – Sushi House Unico – Bel Air – Bel Air, California

Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio

Spinasse – Seattle, Washington

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Santa Rosa, California

Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, New Jersey

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, California

Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar – New York, New York

The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Toscana – Los Angeles, California

Townsend – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

True Food Kitchen – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

Uchi – Dallas – Dallas, Texas

UMI – Atlanta, Georgia

Upland – New York, New York

Vernick Food & Drink – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vetri Cucina – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Yvonne’s – Boston, Massachusetts

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zero Restaurant + Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/best-restaurants-in-america-for-2017/.