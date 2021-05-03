Survey Shows One Third of Americans Haven’t Had an Extended Family Gathering in Over a Year; New List Helps Diners Navigate the Best Brunch Spots to Reunite and Celebrate with Loved Ones

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc., has released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2021. As restaurant restrictions ease in the U.S, a recent OpenTable survey* shows 33% of Americans haven’t had an extended family gathering in more than a year, and OpenTable data shows Mother’s Day reservations are up 64% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic levels) – a clear sign families are eager to reunite and celebrate with their loved ones this Mother’s Day.

“This Mother’s Day will be more meaningful than as it may be one of the first occasions that families are reuniting around the table since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Debby Soo, CEO at OpenTable. “We wanted to make sure diners had the best brunch restaurants at their fingertips as they make plans to celebrate this special holiday with their loved ones.”

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast, across 24 states and Washington, D.C., the list is a comprehensive look at the best brunch spots in the country. The Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C. California is the most recognized state on the list with 17 restaurants honored, followed by Florida and Pennsylvania with eight winning restaurants. Illinois and Texas each boast seven winning restaurants and Georgia, Minnesota and Nevada claim six honorees.

From restaurants with just the right ambiance for both indoor and outdoor dining, like Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, to sweet and savory favorites at Yardbird Southern Table and Bar in Las Vegas and Miami to local big-city favorites like Perch in Los Angeles, the Best Brunch list features a wide variety of options for any type of menu and environment diners are looking for.

The annual list comes on the heels of OpenTable’s national “ Frame the Feeling ” promotion, an initiative to help families capture the moment as they reconnect this Mother’s Day. The campaign offers professional family photos for all reservations made on Mother’s Day at 14 select restaurants nationwide.

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2021 according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (listed alphabetically):

1. a’Bouzy – Houston, TX

2. Ambar Capitol Hill – Washington D.C.

3. Anis Cafe and Bistro – Atlanta, GA

4. Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans, LA

5. The Aviary Restaurant & Bar – Swansea, MA

6. Baldamar – Roseville, MN

7. The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek – Gahanna, OH

8. Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, CA

9. Beetlecat – Atlanta, GA

10. Bistro at Edgewood Tahoe – Stateline, NV

11. The Bistro at LaBelle Winery Amherst – Amherst, NH

12. Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, VA

13. Bistro Niko – Atlanta, GA

14. Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, PA

15. Blue Bell Inn – Blue Bell, PA

16. The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, FL

17. Brennan’s – Multiple Locations

18. Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood, KS

19. Brix – Napa, CA

20. Buttermilk & Bourbon – Boston, MA

21. Cabra – Chicago, IL

22. Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, IL

23. Cafe Monte – Charlotte, NC

24. Canoe – Atlanta, GA

25. Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Grandview – Columbus, OH

26. Cappy’s Restaurant – San Antonio, TX

27. Carson’s Food & Drink – Lexington, KY

28. Cheever’s Cafe – Oklahoma City, OK

29. Chianti Grill – Burnsville, MN

30. The Dandelion – Philadelphia, PA

31. Del Vino Vineyards – Northport, NY

32. Duke’s La Jolla – San Diego, CA

33. Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, NV

34. Eight4Nine – Palm Springs, CA

35. Fabian’s Italian Bistro – Fair Oaks, CA

36. Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, CA

37. Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN

38. The Food Market – Baltimore, MD

39. Foreign Cinema – San Francisco, CA

40. The Front Yard – North Hollywood, CA

41. Good Day Cafe – Golden Valley, MN

42. Grace’s – Houston, TX

43. Great Maple – San Diego, CA

44. Green Valley Grill – Greensboro, NC

45. The Hampton Social – Multiple Locations

46. Happy Camper – Denver, CO

47. Haywire – Plano, TX

48. Hazelwood – Bloomington, MN

49. Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

50. The Henry – Phoenix, AZ

51. Honey Salt – Las Vegas, NV

52. JOLO Winery & Vineyards – Pilot Mountain, NC

53. La Merise – Denver, CO

54. Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, MN

55. Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, FL

56. Le Diplomate – Washington D.C.

57. Le Yaca – Williamsburg, VA

58. Ledger Restaurant & Bar – Salem, MA

59. Lindey’s – Columbus, OH

60. Little Goat – Chicago, IL

61. Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, AZ

62. The Love – Philadelphia, PA

63. Madison – San Diego, CA

64. Meson Sabika – Naperville, IL

65. Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, NV

66. Murphy’s – Atlanta, GA

67. OBC Kitchen – Lexington, KY

68. Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington D.C.

69. Ouisie’s Table – Houston, TX

70. Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff By the Sea, CA

71. Parc – Philadelphia, PA

72. Perch – Los Angeles, CA

73. Pier W – Cleveland, OH

74. Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, GA

75. Preserved Restaurant – St. Augustine, FL

76. Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar – Huntington, NY

77. Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, NC

78. RH – Multiple Locations

79. The Rooftop by JG – Beverly Hills, CA

80. Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant – Long Branch, NJ

81. Root Down – Denver, CO

82. Seed Kitchen + Bar – Marietta, GA

83. Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar – Elk Grove, CA

84. Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, VT

85. Soby’s – Greenville, SC

86. Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, IL

87. Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, NC

88. Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, PA

89. The Tap Room at Dubsdread – Orlando, FL

90. Tavern 4 & 5 – Eden Prairie, MN

91. Terrain Cafe – Glen Mills, PA

92. The Tropicale – Palm Springs, CA

93. Ulele – Tampa, FL

94. Union and Finch – Allentown, PA

95. Vintage – Vail, CO

96. WeHo Bistro – West Hollywood, CA

97. Whiskey Cake – Plano, TX

98. Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar – Orlando, FL

99. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations

100. Zaytinya – Washington D.C.

The complete list may also be viewed at: https://pages.email.opentable.com/Top100BrunchUS . To learn more about the “Frame the Feeling” promotion, visit the OpenTable blog at http://blog.opentable.com/2021/mothers-day-2021-frame-the-feeling .

OT Best Brunch Methodology:

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between from April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “brunch” was selected as a special feature.

*OT Survey Methodology:

OpenTable partnered with YouGov on April 19 – 20, 2021 to survey 1,326 adults (aged 18+) online within the U.S. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

The post 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2021 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.