Just in time for Mother’s Day, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today unveiled the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018.

From California cool brunch spots that embrace the outdoors including The Ivy in West Hollywood and Geoffrey’s Restaurant in Malibu, to chic New York dining destinations including ABC Kitchen and Sadelle’s in New York City, the complete list features winning restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. California comes out on top with 19 winning restaurants, followed by New York with 15, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania with nine a piece, and Illinois claiming eight.

“Mother’s Day is the single busiest day of the year for group dining,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “With family-friendly dining times and inventive menus, a celebratory brunch at any of this year’s winning restaurants makes honoring the mom in your life easy — and delicious.”

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “great for brunch” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners.

100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018

ABC Kitchen – New York, New York

Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans, Louisiana

Bacon Social House – Denver, Colorado

Balthazar – New York, New York

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois

Beehive – Boston, Massachusetts

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana

Bristol Seafood Grill – Multiple Locations

Bud & Marilyn’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cafe Luxembourg – New York, New York

Cafe Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina

Cafeteria 15L – Sacramento, California

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Chez Zee – Austin, Texas

Cookshop – New York, New York

Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina

Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

Gandy Dancer – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California

Georgia Brown’s – Washington, D.C.

Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Grace’s – Houston, Texas

Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California

Grand Concourse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Great Maple San Diego – San Diego, California

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis – Minneapolis, Minnesota

High Cotton – Charleston – Charleston, South Carolina

Ida Claire – Addison, Texas

Jane – New York, New York

Lafayette – New York, New York

Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Las Brisas – Laguna Beach, California

Le Coucou – New York, New York

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Lindey’s – Columbus, Ohio

Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois

LuLu’s – Richmond, Virginia

Maggiano’s – South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa, California

Magnolias – Charleston, South Carolina

Mere Bulles – Brentwood, Tennessee

Meson Sabika – Naperville, Illinois

Mon Ami Gabi – Multiple Locations

Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.

Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida

Palisade – Seattle, Washington

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, North Carolina

Pump – West Hollywood, California

Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch – Long Beach, California

Ray’s on the River – Sandy Springs, Georgia

Red Rooster Harlem – New York, New York

Relish – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rusty Scupper – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland

Sadelle’s – New York, New York

Salty’s – Multiple Locations

Sarabeth’s – Multiple Locations

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

SkyCity Restaurant at the Space Needle – Seattle, Washington

Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

Stephanie’s On Newbury – Boston, Massachusetts

Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, Illinois

Sundy House – Delray Beach, Florida

Tabard Inn – Washington, D.C.

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

Terrain Garden Cafe – Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

The Clubhouse – Oak Brook – Oak Brook, Illinois

The Copper Hen – Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Dandelion – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Dead Fish – Crockett, California

The Food Market – Baltimore, Maryland

The Hamilton – Washington, D.C.

The Hampton Social – Chicago, Illinois

The Ivy – West Hollywood, California

The Majestic Yosemite Hotel – Yosemite Village, California

The Publican – Chicago, Illinois

The Smith – Multiple Locations

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

Tower Oaks Lodge – Rockville, Maryland

Town – San Carlos, California

Tupelo Honey – Arlington – Arlington, Virginia

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Upland – New York, New York

Warmdaddy’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

White Dog Cafe – Wayne – Wayne, Pennsylvania

Willa Jean – New Orleans, Louisiana

Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/best-brunch-restaurants-in-america-2018/.