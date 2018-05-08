Just in time for Mother’s Day, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today unveiled the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018.
From California cool brunch spots that embrace the outdoors including The Ivy in West Hollywood and Geoffrey’s Restaurant in Malibu, to chic New York dining destinations including ABC Kitchen and Sadelle’s in New York City, the complete list features winning restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. California comes out on top with 19 winning restaurants, followed by New York with 15, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania with nine a piece, and Illinois claiming eight.
“Mother’s Day is the single busiest day of the year for group dining,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “With family-friendly dining times and inventive menus, a celebratory brunch at any of this year’s winning restaurants makes honoring the mom in your life easy — and delicious.”
The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “great for brunch” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners.
100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018
ABC Kitchen – New York, New York
Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans, Louisiana
Bacon Social House – Denver, Colorado
Balthazar – New York, New York
Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois
Beehive – Boston, Massachusetts
Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York
Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana
Bristol Seafood Grill – Multiple Locations
Bud & Marilyn’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Cafe Luxembourg – New York, New York
Cafe Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina
Cafeteria 15L – Sacramento, California
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Chez Zee – Austin, Texas
Cookshop – New York, New York
Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
Gandy Dancer – Ann Arbor, Michigan
Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California
Georgia Brown’s – Washington, D.C.
Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada
Grace’s – Houston, Texas
Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California
Grand Concourse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Great Maple San Diego – San Diego, California
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis – Minneapolis, Minnesota
High Cotton – Charleston – Charleston, South Carolina
Ida Claire – Addison, Texas
Jane – New York, New York
Lafayette – New York, New York
Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota
Las Brisas – Laguna Beach, California
Le Coucou – New York, New York
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Lindey’s – Columbus, Ohio
Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois
LuLu’s – Richmond, Virginia
Maggiano’s – South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa, California
Magnolias – Charleston, South Carolina
Mere Bulles – Brentwood, Tennessee
Meson Sabika – Naperville, Illinois
Mon Ami Gabi – Multiple Locations
Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida
Palisade – Seattle, Washington
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, North Carolina
Pump – West Hollywood, California
Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch – Long Beach, California
Ray’s on the River – Sandy Springs, Georgia
Red Rooster Harlem – New York, New York
Relish – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rusty Scupper – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland
Sadelle’s – New York, New York
Salty’s – Multiple Locations
Sarabeth’s – Multiple Locations
Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
SkyCity Restaurant at the Space Needle – Seattle, Washington
Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California
Stephanie’s On Newbury – Boston, Massachusetts
Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, Illinois
Sundy House – Delray Beach, Florida
Tabard Inn – Washington, D.C.
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tavern on the Green – New York, New York
Terrain Garden Cafe – Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
The Clubhouse – Oak Brook – Oak Brook, Illinois
The Copper Hen – Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Dandelion – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Dead Fish – Crockett, California
The Food Market – Baltimore, Maryland
The Hamilton – Washington, D.C.
The Hampton Social – Chicago, Illinois
The Ivy – West Hollywood, California
The Majestic Yosemite Hotel – Yosemite Village, California
The Publican – Chicago, Illinois
The Smith – Multiple Locations
The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California
Tower Oaks Lodge – Rockville, Maryland
Town – San Carlos, California
Tupelo Honey – Arlington – Arlington, Virginia
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Upland – New York, New York
Warmdaddy’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
White Dog Cafe – Wayne – Wayne, Pennsylvania
Willa Jean – New Orleans, Louisiana
Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/best-brunch-restaurants-in-america-2018/.
