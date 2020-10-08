10 Years in the Making: Nékter Juice Bar Reigns as America’s Freshest Juice Bar

300+ Million Fresh Fruits and Veggies Blended Since 2010

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) When Steve and Alexis Schulze opened their first Nékter Juice Bar in Costa Mesa, California, in October 2010, never did they imagine that 10 years later, the brand would reign as America’s Freshest Juice Bar with more than 170 restaurants across the country, and that more than 300 million fresh fruits and veggies would be blended into delicious and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, and acai bowls. To celebrate this milestone birthday, Nékter Juice Bar will debut two new “Birthday” menu specials and launch a new “Live Life to the Freshest” campaign aimed to encourage guests to add at least one fresh fruit or veggie serving into their lives each day.

The two new, limited-time only Birthday specials include a Birthday Cake Smoothie, which despite its indulgently sounding name, is a freshly made, nutrient-rich and delicious blend of immunity- and energy-boosting ingredients including housemade cashew milk, banana, almond butter, whey protein, agave, dates, and blue spirulina, then topped with colorful vegan sprinkles. Nékter’s Birthday Cake Poppers taste like a luscious vanilla birthday cake but are packed with protein and other essential vitamins and nutrients for a feel-good boost.

“When we opened our first Nékter Juice Bar in Orange County 10 years ago, our intention was to provide our friends and neighbors with a healthy alternative to the legacy juice bar brands that in reality had become glorified ice cream shops,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Almost immediately, word spread and soon we were opening new locations across Southern California, several Western states, and now across the nation. We are humbled by how our guests across the country have embraced our brand and our mission to offer a plant-based, nutrient-rich menu that both satisfies and delights.”

Nékter will also offer various promotions throughout the month at participating locations including free delivery through Nékter’s mobile app from October 5-11 and through Postmates from October 9-11. During Nékter’s Scratch & Win Weekend on October 23-25, guests can win “Nékter for a Year,” and other prizes ranging from $1 to $25 to be redeemed for any menu item on a return visit. To close out the birthday month, guests can purchase a limited-edition Nékter Tumbler for just $4.99 with a purchase of any 16-ounce juice or smoothie.

Nékter’s Path to Nearly 200 Locations Nationwide is Rooted in Trust

From the beginning, Nékter Juice Bar was a lifestyle restaurant brand that Americans could trust, seizing the opportunity to enliven an industry devoid of transparency, ingredient integrity and authenticity. While the juice bar industry in the United States has swelled to $2.2 billion in size, the majority of offerings by both big and small enterprises did not and still do not deliver on health or value. Nékter Juice Bar, on the other hand, pioneered a new path forward that offered its guests a menu of fresh juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and other healthy snacks whose nutrient value were not ambushed by unnecessary and unhealthy processed ingredients.

Bolstered by prestigious industry awards, Nékter has also become a bright spot in franchising for entrepreneurs, who want to inspire their communities to embrace health and wellness. Since inception, Nékter has won a key ranking in Inc.’s 5000 “Fastest Growing Companies,” QSR Magazine’s “Best Franchise Deal,” Fast Casual Magazine’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers,” Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Franchise 500,” the “Best Buy in Franchising” award from Franchise Times, and the “Hot Concept” and “Next 20 Brands to Watch” from Nation’s Restaurant News, Nékter has also become a bright spot in franchising. With a highly experienced franchise support team, Nékter enjoys one of the healthiest revenues in the category with average store sales of $937,710.*

As Nékter continues to expand nationally, including recent new market openings in Baltimore, Maryland, Fresno, California, and Billings, Montana, it is actively seeking likeminded entrepreneurs who want to bring America’s Freshest Juice Bar to their hometowns.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks that can help guests “Live Life to the Freshest!” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America’s freshest juice bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

*Average Store Sales for Top Quartile: 2019 sales as disclosed is 2020 FDD

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

erin@peacock-pr.com

The post 10 Years in the Making: Nékter Juice Bar Reigns as America's Freshest Juice Bar first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.