10 things you didn't know you could do with peanut butter

Gone are the days where peanut butter can only be used as a smear for bread or bananas. Peanut butter is a go-to condiment for the base of dressings, marinades, and dipping sauces. You can use peanut butter to dress everything from poultry, to noodles, to satay. Let us not forget peanut butter as a key ingredient in comfort food desserts. Many a childhood memory is laced with visuals of fork tines indenting peanut butter cookies or plunging into the decadence of a traditional southern peanut butter pie.

Often found in smoothies or paired with apples or celery, peanut butter is a protein-packed, healthy snack for kids and adults alike. Here's the kicker though: Your health isn't the only thing that could benefit from eating peanut butter. Your skin and the texture of your hair improves with topical application of the nut butter. The smooth treat can also help repair scratches on your household surfaces and appliances. This edible, all-utility spread wears many hats as a cleanser, bait, lubricant, shaving cream, and so much more.

Peanut butter is fairly cheap and found in every supermarket and drugstore. It's not just a must-have staple for the home cook. It's a must-have staple for the home, period. Creamy or chunky, savory or sweet, you'd be nuts (yes, I went there) to not see the versatility of peanut butter.

Soni Satpathy also contributed to this story.

