10 super chic — and cheap — gifts

Yes, it's the thought that counts, but your style-obsessed friends probably want a little something more. Thankfully, that doesn't mean going broke as you shop for them. From J.Crew's jewel embellished ribbon bow to Chanel's Le Vernis nail colors in the season's hot shades, we found the gifts that they definitely won't swap. So if a splurge isn't in your budget, but you still want major gifting points, have no fear. Here are 10 chic gifts that look way more expensive than they are.

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com