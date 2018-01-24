10 soups to get you through flu season in Chicago

Chicago is in the grips of a particularly nasty cold and flu season, and while you're on your own when it comes to stocking up on tissues and cough drops, we're arming you with a guide to some of the best soups around. Whether you're looking for something spicy to clear your sinuses, soothing broth for your sore throat or a bowl of vitamin-packed goodness to help you stay healthy, these spots are ladling out some delicious medicine.

Ca Phe Da

1800 ½ S. Carpenter St. 312-702-1303

Head to Pilsen for Pho Ga, a Vietnamese version of chicken noodle soup made with shredded steamed chicken, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, fried shallots and scallions plus a side of coriander and mint to stir into the broth for extra flavor ($12). Add a bit of vitamin C or spice by also blending in some lime juice and house-made sambal.

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave. 773-645-4060

Enjoy some classic Mexican comfort food with the Wicker Park spot's pozole rojo, made with slow-braised pork shoulder, hominy and a guajillo chile broth and served with avocado, cabbage, cilantro, radish and house-made tostadas so you can customize it according to your tastes ($13).

Greek Islands

200 S. Halsted St. 312-782-9855

Pack in some protein with the Greektown spot's hearty avgolemono, a creamy soup made with chicken broth, rice, egg and lemon. Vegetarians can opt for fakyes, a lentil and tomato soup served with vinegar and olive oil. Both are $2.45 for a cup or $3.50 for a bowl.

LH Rooftop

85 E. Wacker Drive 312-253-2317

Pumpkin soup is served with dramatic flare at the Loop spot, with the mix of pumpkin, pepita seeds, duck confit and pumpkin seed oil hidden inside a baked squash that is then lifted to spill its contents into your bowl ($12). Along with looking gorgeous, the dish is also filled with vitamins and nutrients.

Luxbar

18 E. Bellevue Place 312-642-3400

Chicken soup made with brown rice or egg noodles ($7) is such a favorite that it's always on the menu at the Gold Coast bar, which recently added a French onion soup topped with a toasted baguette and broiled Swiss and Parmesan cheese ($9) and steak and black bean chili that incorporates roasted chili peppers, tomatoes and beer ($7-$10).

Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen

1141 S. Jefferson St. 312-939-2855

Try a truly traditional cure at the 75-year-old South Loop deli, where you can get a small bowl of matzo ball soup for $3.95 or a large serving for $7.95. For a heartier spin on Jewish penicillin, add egg noodles, white rice, or kreplach, dumplings made with ground beef and onion, to the chicken broth for $1.

Seoul Taco

738 N. Clark St. 312-265-1607

Based on chef/owner David Choi's family recipe, the River North restaurant's spicy pork belly stew ($6.68) combines cubed pork belly and kimchi fermented for at least two weeks, which are both seared and blended with green onions, tofu, extra kimchi juice, red pepper flakes and Gochujang hot pepper paste.

Soupbox

50 E. Chicago Ave. 312-951-5900 and 2943 N. Broadway 773-935-9800

The extensive variety of soups at the Gold Coast and Lakeview restaurants will help you get through a prolonged illness. Favorites include creamy chicken and wild rice made with carrots, onion and thyme ($8.50-$10.50) and broccoli and white cheddar with a creamy broth filled with broccoli florets, carrot, onion, garlic and shredded cheese ($7.50-$9.50). Add more variety to your diet by getting the soups in a bread bowl or over a potato.

Strings Ramen

2141 S. Archer Ave. 312-374-3450 and 919 W. Belmont Ave. 773-661-6442

Executive chef Katie Dong recommends ordering one of the restaurant's soups with miso broth since fermented soy is loaded with probiotics and vitamins that will help you fight off a cold along with sodium that will replenish your body if your stomach's acting up. Try the broth blended with toasted garlic and sesame oils, scallions, sweet corn, bamboo, been sprouts and pork loin ($13.95) or opt for one of the location-specific varieties like Chinatown's mix of pork, shrimp, crab meat and scallops ($16.95) or Lakeview's turkey ramen ($13.95).

Sunda

110 W. Illinois St. 312-644-0500

The River North restaurant offers a build-your-own ramen menu for lunch during the winter, with a basic bowl of poached egg, ramen noodles, scallions, sprouts and your choice of miso or tonkotsu broth costing $10 and the massive list of add-ons including roasted duck ($4), oxtail pot stickers ($6) and bone marrow ($3).

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

