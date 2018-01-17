10 picks to get you started for Restaurant Week

It’s back, foodies. San Diego eateries are opening their reservation books to pencil you in for eight days of appetizers, entrees, desserts and libations — at a discount — as San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday through Jan. 28.

With more than 180 participating restaurants around the county, you can try a new place or return to an old favorite. Restaurant Week offers two-course prix fixe lunch menus priced at $10, $15 and $20 per person, and three-course prix fixe dinner menus priced at $20, $30, $40 and $50.

Reservations are highly recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed. A list of participants, sortable by neighborhood and cuisine, can be found at sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Here’s a taste of what 10 restaurants have to offer:

The Shores Restaurant executive chef Bernard Guillas and chef de cuisine Percy Oani will highlight their favorite dishes from the new winter-themed menu with main course options like sesame coriander salmon or mocha stout-braised Angus short ribs. $30 per person. 8110 Camino del Oro, La Jolla. (858) 456-0600 or TheShoresRestaurant.com

The Smoking Goat will offer romantics a budget-friendly date-night Restaurant Week experience with classic French dishes re-imagined for the modern American diner, such as escargot a la bourguignonne (snails in garlic-herb butter with toasted baguette) or handmade butternut squash ravioli. $40 per person. 3408 30th St., San Diego. (619) 955-5295 or thesmokinggoatrestaurant.com

Eddie V’s offers fine-dining options for Restaurant Week with entree choices like Florida grouper or double breast of chicken roasted with mushrooms, shallots and natural juices. $50 per person. 789 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. (619) 615-0281 or eddiev.com

Searsucker Del Mar will offer guests the option to choose their own three-course Restaurant Week adventure from its full dinner menu. Selections include signature dishes like beer-braised short ribs, Mary’s organic chicken breast or half-pound double burger. $40 per person. Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12995 El Camino Real, No. 21, San Diego. (858) 369-5700 or searsucker.com/del-mar

Sea180 Coastal Tavern will offer both lunch and dinner during Restaurant Week. Try their house-made pappardelle pasta and lamb bolognese or pan-roasted Verlasso salmon. $20 per person for lunch; $30 per person for dinner. 800 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach. (619) 631-4949.

Stake Chophouse & Bar will offer guests a dinner menu with choices like New England diver scallops, prime petite filet or 35-day dry-age bone-in ribeye. Stake’s Restaurant Week menu will be the only menu offered during Restaurant Week. $50 per person. 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado. (619) 522-0077 or stakechophouse.com

Farmer’s Bottega’s farm-to-fork Restaurant Week cuisine features menu options like ratatouille risotto, short ribs, house-made artichoke ravioli and Mary’s Farm free-range chicken. $30 per person. 860 W. Washington St., San Diego. (619) 458-9929 or farmersbottega.com

Tidal on Mission Bay will offer a dinner menu featuring entree selections such as wood-roasted golden grouper or smoked coconut-fried rice. $40 per person. Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. (858) 490-6363 or tidalsd.com

Terra American Bistro is serving both prix fixe lunch and dinner menus during Restaurant Week. The two-course lunch menu offers choices like house-smoked salmon BLT, and dinner menu options include Karl Strauss Amber Lager-braised pot roast. $15 per person lunch; $30 per person dinner. 7091 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. (619) 293-7088 or terrasd.com

Top of the Market chef Stafford Mathers’ exhibition kitchen will highlight some of his creative dishes, including mesquite-grilled Scottish salmon and house-made Parisian gnocchi and lobster. $50 per person. 750 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. (619) 232-3474 or sdtopofthemarket.com

Other happenings

The Farmer & the Seahorse and Herb & Wood are hosting two tequila-pairing dinners featuring a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres and a four-course “Fish and Game” menu prepared by chefs Brian Malarkey, Shane McIntyre, Jason Gethin and Adrian Mendoza. Wednesday is “Fish” night with Casa Noble founder and CEO Pepe Hermosillo, who will discuss his small batch, certified organic tequila while guests dine on paired seafood-driven dishes such as citrus-poached prawns. Jan. 25 is “Game” night with Eduardo Orendain, who will present his family’s artisanal tequila, Arette, paired with a selection of unique meats such as rabbit and wild boar. $97.45 per night or $165.99 for both dinners. Herb & Wood Gallery, 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. Limited seating available. Tickets: bit.ly/2Fiu6c1

Lego Optimo, a fine dining and entertainment event company, will kick off the first in a cannabis-paired six dinner series this month. The dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and includes a private dispensary tour, local music and discussions on a wide range of cannabis topics. The four-course meal is paired with four strains of cannabis chosen by a cannabis sommelier in collaboration with chefs Flor Franco and Benito Molina. This is not an infused dinner and cannabis consumption is optional. Cost is $195 per person for vegan and vegetarian dishes; $225 per person for meat-inclusive. The address of the dinner will be provided upon ticket purchase. Seating is limited. Reservations: bit.ly/2qMuV9J

Openings

Lucha Libre Taco Shop has opened its third location at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. The vibrantly colored space, situated near Nekter and Breakfast Republic, showcases the brand’s bright, kitschy décor and artwork depicting Mexican wrestlers, or “luchadores,” masks and other paraphernalia. The menu features California Burritos, including Lucha Libre’s signature Surfin’ Cali, made with grilled steak, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, jack cheese, avocado slices and super secret chipotle sauce. There’s also tacos, quesadillas and specialties like the TJ Dog, an all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with ketchup, mustard, mayo and fajitas. And don’t forget the Knockout Fries, served with your choice of chicken or steak, bacon and mushrooms, topped with melted jack cheese, avocado slices, queso enchilado and secret chipotle sauce. The taco shop is also located in Mission Hills and North Park. 2525 El Camino Real, Suite 218-C, Carlsbad. tacosmackdown.com

The Artisanal Brewers Collective will open The Bell Marker Brewery & Kitchen downtown on Monday. Named after the famous mission bells along El Camino Real, the 212-seat American brasserie and craft brewery features onsite brewing, an expansive bar and multiple dining areas. The brewpub’s beer program will mainly focus on American, English, German and an occasional Belgian Brown Ale on tap, along with a selection of rotating guest beers to complement house offerings. The cocktail program will offer classic drinks with a modern twist, each designed with a nod to historical moments in Bell Marker history and San Diego’s pop culture. The California Centric menu offers several vegan and non-vegan options, including an expansive pizza menu, sandwiches and larger dishes like steamed clams. Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. 602 Broadway, San Diego. thebellmarker.com

carolina.gusman@sduniontribune.com