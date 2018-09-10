10 New York City Rooftops with Retractable Roofs

(RestaurantNews.com) New York City Rooftops Have Rooftop Views 365 Days a Year with Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosures and Retractable Roofs

Gramercy Park Hotel, 2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

This landmark New York City hotel, which is right next to Gramercy Park, has an exquisite rooftop bar filled with greenery amongst the NYC skyline. It has an L-shaped lean-to retractable enclosure that wraps around the building and is motorized. With the push of a button, its patrons can be protected from inclement weather, year-round!

One Yelp review said, “I pretty much just stood there in awe when I walked into one of the lounges.”

The Empire Hotel, 44 W 63rd St, New York, NY 10023

The Empire Hotel, which overlooks the world-famous Lincoln Center, has one of the city’s most popular rooftop bars. To top it off, it has a Roll-A-Cover retractable lean-to enclosure, which allows for year-round use and year-round views.

Sixty LES, 190 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

This hotel, formerly known as the Thompson Hotel, is located in downtown Manhattan. Its rooftop has gorgeous NYC views and plush pink seating. Visit this rooftop bar year-round, rain or shine for a delicious cocktail and to see its Roll-A-Cover retractable roof with rolling walls on the ends.

Hotel Chantelle, 92 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002

Hotel Chantelle is a French inspired, 3-floor restaurant, nightclub and events space in the Lower East Side. Its rooftop is adorned with street lights, park bench seating and a free standing retractable enclosure. One Yelp reviewer said, “…And the retractable rooftop means that you get natural lighting and an “outdoor” feel, which is something you don’t get year-round in New York.”

Sky Room, 330 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Sky Room is a bustling nightclub in the heart of Manhattan. This retractable roof is a lean-to enclosure and is part of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. While you’re visiting Times Square, check out this fabulous rooftop bar!

Top of the Strand, 33 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018

This renown rooftop in midtown Manhattan lies atop the Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, NYC. If you are looking for some of the best views in all of NYC then you do not want to miss the Top of the Strand! This rooftop is enclosed with a retractable lean-to enclosure. Rain or shine, winter or summer, you can see the fantastic views of the city, whether the enclosure is open or closed.

Rare View Rooftop Chelsea, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

This phenomenal burger joint in Chelsea has some fantastic rooftop views and a retractable glass roof. The staff at Rare expressed, “For some venues, rooftop season is only during the summer, but for RARE View Chelsea, rooftop season is all year long – thanks to a gorgeous retractable roof!”

Amsterdam Court Hotel, 226 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

Located in the heart of New York City’s Theater District & steps away from the center of Times Square, the Amsterdam Court Hotel offers a prime location and a beautiful rooftop. This art nouveau style hotel features a Roll-A-Cover retractable back-to-back lean-to enclosure on its rooftop, allowing for year-round use, rain or shine!

Cantina Rooftop, 605 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Cantina is a delicious authentic Mexican restaurant in midtown Manhattan. If you are looking for the perfect views and a margarita, Cantina is the place to be! Its popular rooftop has two lean-to enclosures that wrap around the roof. Pedro Zamora, the President of Cantina, is a huge fan of Roll-A-Cover. “Your company has developed an amazing product. Our rooftop bar/restaurant would never see this volume and profits without the enclosure. I can’t imagine a rooftop without a Roll-A-Cover! Your team and installation staff are top in the industry. See you at our next project!”

STK Downtown, 26 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014

This renown restaurant in the Meatpacking district of NYC is chic and delicious with a gorgeous rooftop deck. Its rooftop has a Roll-A-Cover retractable lean-to enclosure, which creates a perfect setting in any season, open or closed.

