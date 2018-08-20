10 New Jersey Restaurant Patios Open Year-Round with Retractable Enclosures

New Jersey Restaurants with Outdoor Patios Open Year-Round with Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosures and Retractable Roofs

(RestaurantNews.com)

La Dolce Vita, 400 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719

Located right across from the beach, La Dolce Vita is the perfect place to see ocean views and eat incredible seafood! Diners can enjoy the outdoor ambiance year-round on their patio, which is enclosed with a retractable lean-to enclosure. The enclosure survived the winds of Super storm Sandy, too.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/la-dolce-vita-nj/

Roxanne’s Restaurant, 150 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ 07430

Roxanne’s Restaurant is a delicious traditional Italian restaurant with a gorgeous lean-to retractable enclosure on its patio, allowing for year-round use. As a Yelper stated, “There is a separate glassed in patio which is comfortably heated during the winter and completely open during the warmer months.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/roxannes-restaurant-nj/

Margaritas Mexican (formally Tiffany’s), 270 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08753

If you are in Toms River, NJ, and are craving phenomenal Mexican food, then Margaritas is for you! Enjoy the outdoors, even when the weather is inclement, and dine on the patio, which is enclosed with a retractable lean-to enclosure.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/tiffanys-restaurant-nj/

Phily Sports Bar, 31 S Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Phily Sports Bar is a 24 hour classic American diner, which features a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure on its spacious outdoor patio.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/phily-sports-bar-nj/

ShopRite, 178 Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927

ShopRite of Greater Morristown offers a one-of-a-kind supermarket experience. Patrons of this grocery store can dine on its outdoor patio, year-round, thanks to its retractable lean-to enclosure.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/shoprite-hanover-nj/

Saddle Brook Diner, 30 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Saddle Brook Diner is a restaurant with classic American fare, including sandwiches and hamburgers. The indoor space features Roll-A-Cover rolling walls and a retractable skylight, allowing its diners to feel the air and the light of the outdoors without being entirely outside.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/saddle-brook-diner-saddle-brook-nj/

Marcello’s Restaurant, 206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505

This vibrant and authentic Italian restaurant in Bordentown features a retractable lean-to enclosure on its spacious outdoor patio, allowing for year-round use! The owner of Marcello’s, Vincent Minerva, added, “The atmosphere this retractable roof has given my clients is amazing! The stars and sunlight, warmth in the winter, cool in the summer. Best investment ever!”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/marcellos-restaurant-bordentown-nj/

Sofia, 2905, 36 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631

Sofia is a sleek Italian restaurant with stellar year-round views of the sky. This restaurant has a retractable roof, which allows for their garden room to be open to the sky when the weather permits.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/sofia-englewood-nj/

Buffalo Wild Wings, 625 US 1 South, Iselin, NJ 08830

This particular Buffalo Wild Wings features a retractable lean-to enclosure on its outdoor patio. The manager of the restaurant stated, “We now can have larger private parties, which we couldn’t before. The space added about 60 extra seats!”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/buffalo-wild-wings-woodbridge-nj/

Royal Warsaw, 871 River Dr, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

Royal Warsaw is a Polish restaurant, which serves a variety of beers and vodkas. Royal Warsaw has two Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure systems, which wrap around the restaurant.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/restaurant-enclosures/royal-warsaw-elmwood-park-nj/

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!