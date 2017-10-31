10 lesser-known Italian cheeses you'll want to try

When you’re cooking Italian, you round up the usual suspects: Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone — the country’s cheeses we have come to know and adore. Yet there are dozens of other cheeses popular in Italy that remain under the radar in the U.S.

We reached out to two of Chicagoland's top Italian cheese mongers — David Malzahn, the salumi and formaggi specialist at Eataly Chicago, and Natale Caputo, president of Caputo Cheese — to share 10 lesser-known cheeses that deserve an honored place on the table.

All are available at both stores, except where noted. Some are not available at all times, so check with the stores before venturing out.

Formai de mut: Made from the raw milk of cows that graze Alpine valleys, "formai de mut" translates to “mountain cheese” in the dialect of Italy's northern Lombardy region. Dense and smooth with a savory flavor and notes of grass, formai de mut is cooked and pressed and thus comes complete with the "eyes" — aka holes — often found in more familiar Alpine-style cheeses. Pair it with a bock beer or, for dessert, with a sweet wine such as moscato di scanzo. "I sneak it into risottos and fondues to sharpen things up a bit," notes Malzahn.

La Tur: This soft-ripened, wrinkly cheese is made from a creamy blend of cow, sheep and goat milks. Though it hails from the Piemonte region, rich, creamy La Tur is a member of the classically French Brie family. This stinkier cousin is best served spread on a crusty loaf of bread topped with fig jam or honey.

Ubriaco: Ubriaco translates to “drunk,” which describes well this affectionately named cow’s milk cheese that is aged for about two months in barrels of prosecco and pomace, the leftover grape skins, seeds and stems from winemaking. As it ages, it develops a texture similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano. Cut it into small irregular chunks or ultra-thin slivers and serve with a glass of prosecco, the sparkling wine that gave it its floral aroma.

Piave: Piave is a sober ubriaco, aged for up to 18 months minus the prosecco bath. Serve in chunks with an amber ale or as a sweeter, nuttier substitute for Parmigiano-Reggiano in your favorite recipes.

Pepato: If you love pecorino Romano, you'll love pepato, a sheep’s milk cheese with the added oomph of cracked peppercorns. Use it in place of pecorino Romano for a new take on the classic Roman pasta dish cacio e pepe.

Robiola: Robiola's bloomy, straw-colored rind conceals a soft-ripened sheep and cow milk cheese that bursts with earthy notes. It's one of Italy's oldest cheeses and was likely named after it's city of origin, Robbio, a northern Italian town in the Lombardy region. Caputo recommends, "Let this baby sit out on the counter for 30 minutes prior to cutting, and let the oozing begin." Spread on a slice of crusty Italian bread, and top with smoked salmon.

Pecorino brigantaccio: Small farmstead production makes pecorino brigantaccio a hard-to-find cheese in the States, though happily it’s available at both Eataly Chicago and Caputo Cheese Markets. "Pair this strong and lusty cheese with montepulciano d'Abruzzo or a slightly chilled pecorino (white wine from Abruzzo)." recommends Malzahn. "Grating this cheese atop pasta dishes spiked with pepperoncino is a real game changer."

Gorgonzola piccante: Born in Lombardy in the 12th century, Gorgonzola piccante is a pungent, pale yellow sheep’s milk cheese with gorgeous bluish-green marbling and a spicy kick. "You’ve never had blue cheese olives until you stuff them with the piccante," notes Caputo. "Then, add the vodka …"

Caciocavallo: Produced from the milk of cows that graze on Mediterranean pasture, the bell-shaped caciocavallo boasts complex aromas of anise and wild fennel. The cheese is hand-formed, salt brined, then looped with a string around its neck and hung up to age in pairs. Similar to its sisters, mozzarella, provolone and scamorza, caciocavello is a traditional pasta filata (stretched curd cheese). Serve uniform slices of caciocavallo and pear, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar — aceto balsamico tradizionale di Modena — for a rich, autumnal primo piatto.

Quadrello di bufala: "This elegant washed-rind cheese is an ideal replacement for taleggio on a classic Italian cheese board," suggests Malzahn. "It stands up against blues while not getting in the way of the milder cheeses. Pair up with some bubbles to add to the party on your palate." Stir into polenta for richness and a bolder flavor. (Not carried by Caputo’s.)

Eataly Chicago carries more than 300 cheeses at a time, all rotating seasonally and sourced from both Italy and the United States. Caputo Cheese, which began in 1978 as a small retail cheese shop, boasts more than 1,000 cheeses between types, cuts and brands at both its Melrose Park (1931 N. 15th Ave.) and Lake Forest (231 E. Wisconsin Ave.) locations.

