10 Lehigh Valley cooking classes to take this fall

With much sadness, we report that summer is coming to an end.

This means that kids are returning to school and college. But why are they the only ones to go back?

Maybe this is the fall when you go back to school, too. From making cheese to pierogies and kiffles, the Lehigh Valley's colleges have a culinary class that's perfect for you.

We picked 10 classes being offered this fall you may want to consider:

Allen Center for Nutrition, Cedar Crest College

Party Pleasers 2

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8

If you're looking to entertain this fall, this could be a great class for you. Culinary Institute of America-trained Chef Brenda Kieffer will show you how to make professional-level hors d'oeuvres that can be prepared ahead of time.

Cost: $70 ($50 for the class, $20 for the lab fee, which includes food, supplies and services charges)

Make Ahead Holiday Pies

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10

Learn how to make a pie crust and a traditional holiday pie.

Cost: $70 ($50 for the class, $20 for the lab fee)

Register, info: bit.ly/2lhzUJT

Northampton Community College

Cheese Making I

7-10 p.m. Oct. 17

Learn how to make fresh ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. (Main campus, Alumni Hall room 110)

Cost: $46

Glorious Gluten-Free Dinner Breads

6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13

Learn how to make gluten-free thin- and thick-crust pizza, hamburger buns, fluffy biscuits, crusty dinner rolls and more. Bring a plastic container. (Fowler Center, Room 521)

Cost: $46

Pierogies

7-10 p.m. Nov. 12

Instructor Dianna Kish will show you how to make pierogies from scratch. You'll learn to make and hand-roll the dough, then cut and fill them with traditional potato filling along with a few variations. (Main campus, Alumni 110.)

Cost: $46

Info: bit.ly/2qPq5bY

Kiffles

7-10 p.m. Nov. 14

In this class, you'll learn the essentials for making fast, fool-proof kiffles from scratch. (Main Campus, Alumni 110.)

Cost: $46

Holiday Gifts: Cakes in a Jar

7-10 p.m. Nov. 19

Here's a twist on holiday baking: How about baking cakes to eat weeks or months later without freezing them? In this class, instructor Marilyn Frable will show you how to bake cakes and quick breads, and then can them. (Main Campus, Alumni 110.)

Cost: $46

Lehigh Carbon Community College

30-Minute Meals

6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Whitehall High School

You'll learn how to make weekday meals that come together in a flash, are easy and healthy.

Cost: $62 (includes materials fee).

Info: 610-799-1582. Register: 610-799-1197 or ncregistrar@mymail.lccc.edu.

Date Night: The Tastes of Italy

6-8 p.m. Oct. 18, LCC campus (Scheller-Woodman Community Services Center kitchen)

You'll learn recipes for antipasto platters, bruschetta, marinated mozzarella, chicken Marsala and chicken piccata.

Cost: $52 (includes materials fee)

Info: 610-799-1582. Register, 610-799-1197 or ncregistrar@mymail.lccc.edu.

Vegetarian Comfort Food

6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Whitehall High School

You won't miss the meat when you learn how to make these great dishes, including satisfying soups, make-ahead casseroles and dinners.

Cost: $64 (includes materials fee)

Info: 610-799-1582. Register: 610-799-1197 or ncregistrar@mymail.lccc.edu.

DETAILS

Cooking classes are definitely fun but you should be sure to follow some safety rules:

If you have long hair, you should have it tied back in a ponytail or clip. A bun is always good too

Wear closed-toe non-skid shoes

Don't wear loose or baggy clothes or dangling jewelry

Be sure to read in advance if your class has any safety requirements or rules so you're ready for your class.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628