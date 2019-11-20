Simon & Schuster Childrenâ€™s Pu/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

10 gifts for young bookworms

From www.chicagotribune.com
By
By Jennifer Day, Chicago Tribune
Simon & Schuster Childrenâ€™s Pu/Chicago Tribune/TNS

"Bunnicula" by James Howe and Deborah Howe is turning 40, and it's all decked out in an appropriately velvety soft, blood-red cover. Everything inside is just as charming as it ever was. $10.99, simonandschuster.com 

Books are excellent gifts for kids: For little ones, they cut through the toy noise; for older ones, they may open minds to new worlds - and reverberate long after the holiday season is over. Here's a roundup of our picks for the young bookworms on your list. ___ (c)2019 Chicago Tribune Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. _____ TO ...