10 Free Boneless Wings For Dad With Purchase of Any 10 Wings This Father’s Day

Plus, Give the Gift of Hooters and Earn Dad’s Bonus Bucks

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) This Father’s Day, after Dad has opened his gifts and taken a well-deserved nap, treat him to the ultimate Father’s Day meal at Hooters. On Sunday June 17 only, Dad can get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.What makes this offer even better is Dad can sauce up his Hooters chicken wings and boneless wings with any of his favorite sauces or dry rubs. Let Dad choose from one of Hooters 17 craveable options, including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero dry rubs.Share some extra love for dear old Dad by purchasing a $25 Hooters gift card at your nearby Hooters location and you’ll be rewarded with $5 in free Dad’s Bonus Bucks while supplies last. Dad’s Bonus Bucks are redeemable at participating Hooters locations from June 18 to July 31, 2018.

Hooters Father’s Day dine-in only deal includes 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 wings, including Original Style Wings, Smoked Wings, Naked Wings and Boneless Wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, June 17, 2018 only.

For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”