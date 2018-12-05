10 football-free themes that will still be a touchdown for Super Bowl guests

As Super Bowl 2019 steadily approaches, fans are plotting parties. And while TV screens everywhere are being primed and snack platters pinned on Pinterest, a host may be considering who to put on the invite list. That's when it hits - not everyone enjoys football. Not everyone even enjoys Super Bowl commercials. This is by no means an offer to skip a perfectly good Super Bowl party. It is, however, an invitation to 10 party themes that may appeal to non-football fans.

Although many good sports will put up with one of America's favorite celebrations, despite their personal indifference (or loathing), why not include something non-football fans can sink their teeth into? Host a duo party where Super Bowl fans convene in one area and non-fans in the other. Or, perhaps a significant other who isn't a football watcher can invite other halves in the same boat to attend one of the events below.

1. PAINT THE NIGHT AWAY

Galleries and destinations that host painting parties are popular, but what about a painting party from home? Many local artists will offer a painting lesson package (with or without supplies) to take off-site and into your home. PaintingParties.com even has online options you can sign up for with several videos to accommodate various levels of experience and a list of supplies that corresponds to each class.

2. CHEERS TO BEERS

Although several resources exist that can help you plan and prep for an at-home beer-tasting event, why not have an expert take care of the details? The Sommelier Company offers the services of a Craft Beer Cicerone in locations all over the nation, from Boston to Phoenix and everywhere in between.

3. SWAP THE HOOTCH FOR KOMBUCHA

It's fermented, healthy and fun to make. Although the process takes more than a day, a kombucha brewing expert can provide a fun starter kit, instructions and inspiration for how to help you create a tasty finished product.

4. FONDUE TA DO

While the football fans fawn over chips and dip, your non-football enthusiasts can submerge pineapple chunks, fluffy marshmallows and strawberries into a chocolate fountain. Include savory samplings of different kinds of meats, veggies, bread and cheeses to dunk in yet more melted cheese, different kinds of dipping oils and garlic butter.

5. SHOP IT AND MAKE IT PHILANTHROPIC

Invite guests to gather canned goods, dry pantry foods and items, water and soda. As host, purchase and provide large baskets or tubs in which to assemble charitable food offerings for a favorite homeless shelter or charity in need of edible donations.

6. HIRE A CHEF

Entertain guests with a chef-made meal demonstration. By simply entering your zip code on Hireachef.com, you can find an expert to extrapolate on how to make a memorable and delicious meal - that everyone gets to sample, of course!

7. MOVIE MARATHON

In honor of another upcoming favorite American tradition, consider integrating Oscar buzzworthy movies into a mini-movie marathon. Perhaps guests can vote from a selection of the top contenders for the best film of 2018. Make sure each candidate is placed in an Oscar-worthy envelope - and have the winner announced with the gusto and cheesiness worthy of an Academy-Award-winning recipient.

8. GAME ON

Simply because your guests aren't fans of football games doesn't mean they couldn't get down with a good game of Pictionary, Monopoly or Apples to Apples. This party theme lends itself perfectly for the presence of little ones, should they also tire of watching the big game.

9. BOOK SWAP AND TALK

Rather than a book club, make this one-night book event about swapping favorite books. Have each guest bring three of their favorite books they're willing to let go. Each person can give a brief synopsis of the books' plots and why they loved each story. Make things interesting by making your book an auction rather than an exchange and donate the proceeds to a collectively chosen charity.

10. WINTER BUST

By the time the Super Bowl comes around, many people are plain and simply done with winter. Those with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) may even be experiencing the winter blues. Give guests a spending limit to fill a basket with winter-blues busters - inspirational quote gifts, sunscreen, seek packets and gardening gloves and fun items that promise the arrival of spring and that will lighten the mood and spirit.

Remember, you don't have to go far to win the favor of your non-football fan friends, simply give them something else to focus on for a few hours and they're likely to be more than thankful! And as for the die-hard football fans - they may just thank you too.