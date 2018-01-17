10 Chicago Spots Mixing Up Hot Cocktails to Fight the Winter Chill

A strong drink can warm you from the inside out, but when the city turns into Chiberia, it's nice to sip something that can also heat up your numb fingers.

These 10 spots will help you get through the worst of winter by offering hot cocktails that take you from chilled to cozy.

Bassment

353 W. Hubbard St. 312-386-5778

Hot in two senses of the word, the River North speakeasy's James Brown features melted milk and dark chocolate blended with spiced rum, cinnamon and cayenne pepper and served in a coffee mug topped with a skewer of toasted marshmallows ($16). After finishing your drink, you can heat things up further by dancing to live music.

Beacon Tavern

405 N. Wabash Ave. 312-955-4226

The River North spot offers spins on classic winter warmers with mulled cider made with brandy, rum and sherry and the Puebla Hot Cocoa, a blend of bittersweet chocolate, spices and ancho chili liqueur (both $11).

Bohemian House

11 W. Illinois St. 312-955-0439

The Christkindlmarket may be closed for the season, but you can still get German eats and mulled wine ($10) at this River North restaurant. Their version, made with red wine, mezcal, the Czech herbal liqueur Becherovka and a variety of spices is poured tableside in a teapot so you can refill your glass at your leisure. The same presentation is used for the Winter in Salzburg, which features dark rum, elderflower, lemon and apple cider infused with rosemary that's torched at your table ($12).

Cindy's

12 S. Michigan Ave. 312-792-3502

Look out at Lake Michigan's icy shores from the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel's rooftop while sipping the Forbidden Milk, a blend of amaro, black rice milk and coconut milk sprinkled with dried rose petals ($15) or drink like you actually live in Siberia by ordering the Sweet Poison, a version of the Russian drink Sbiten, made with aquavit, the botanical red wine Cocchi Rosa, bitters and a syrup featuring redcurrant jam, honey and five-spice powder ($14).

The Dawson

730 W. Grand Ave. 312-243-8955

Nostalgia for the '90s has taken over the River West restaurant's winter drink menu, which includes the Sage Against the Machine, a hot blend of bourbon, honey and maraschino and sage liqueurs ($12).

Mindy's HotChocolate

1747 N. Damen Ave. 773-489-1747

Indulge with Satan's Caramel, which takes the Bucktown spot's bestselling hot chocolate made with milk and dark chocolate and a bit of caramel and blends it with orange liqueur and dry curacao. The $12 drink is served in a glass with a salted rim.

Sable Kitchen & Bar

505 N. State St. 312-755-9704

Wake up with The Spanish Coffee, a blend of rum, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, espresso liqueur, brandy, cinnamon syrup and whipped cream served in one of the goblets the River North bar uses for its Spanish-style gin and tonics coated with cinnamon sugar and topped with grated nutmeg and a cinnamon stick ($16). You can get even more caffeine from the Flannel Junkie, a cappuccino blended with Fernet Lola, amaro, crème de cacao, chocolate bitters and cinnamon syrup and topped with shaved chocolate ($12).

Saint Lou's Assembly

644 W. Lake St. 312-600-0600

Dream of a tropical getaway while you sip the West Loop spot's Caribbean Pie, a blend of aged and extra-dry Caribbean dark rums and hot buttered apple cider. When you're ready to wake up, order a cup of fresh brewed La Colombe coffee mixed with rye whiskey, espresso liqueur and house-made pumpkin spice syrup topped with whipped cream. Both are $10.75.

The Up Room

2018 W. North Ave. 872-315-3082

Settle in on one of the sofas at The Robey's rooftop lounge and strip off your layers while you warm up with the Don’t Fernet Your Scarf!, a cup of hot apple cider spiced with brown butter-infused apple brandy and Fernet Lola ($14). Just be sure to bundle back up if you want to head onto the terrace to take in the views of Wicker Park.

Upstairs at The Gwen

521 N. Rush St. 312-645-1500

The River North rooftop is fully embracing winter by setting up heat lamps, outdoor fireplaces and a curling rink and rolling out a whole menu of hot cocktails including the Tea-Groni, which blends tea and cinnamon into the classic cocktail, or Grand Marnier-spiked hot chocolate topped with whipped cream (both $16). Curling originated in Scotland and you can pretend you're wintering on the moors by ordering the Sugar & Spice, a Scottish spin on mulled wine featuring cabernet, merlot, spices, apple cider and honey, or a twist on Glasgow rum punch made with spiced rum and apple cider. Both are $58 and serve four to six people.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

