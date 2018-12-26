10 Best Recipes of 2018 — Butter Chicken to Tahini Cookies, Plus a Session Margarita

From cheese toasts to brown butter ice cream with brownie chunks, 2018 for us was a story of big flavors with big impact.

Out of the hundreds of recipes that we tested, tasted and photographed in the Chicago Tribune test kitchen, the biggest influence came from immigrant traditions. Our favorite recipes of the year include butter chicken with spiced cashews, Korican pork chops, a very personal hack for ramen noodles, Chinese beef noodle soup and lumpia, a Filipino dish.

For your dedicated Food & Dining reporters and editors, another big story was saying goodbye to the Tribune Tower test kitchen — built out in 1995, the last in a succession of such spaces in that 1925-era building. But moving into a new test kitchen, built sky-high on the 40th floor of the Prudential building, home to the Tribune’s new offices, we immediately got to work.

The majority of these, our 10 favorite recipes of the year — plus an easy-sipping cocktail! — come from the new kitchen. Not by design — it just turned out that way. As we look toward 2019 and the dishes and drinks we’ll be testing, tasting and photographing for you, join us in one last taste of the best of 2018.

jxgray@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joegraygoodeats

Session margarita

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 cocktail

A roundup of the best new cocktail books for summer by Food & Dining Deputy Editor Joseph Hernandez included “Session Cocktails” (Ten Speed Press, $18.99) by drinks writer Drew Lazor and editors of Punch. The thin volume celebrates the idea of “sessionability.” Probably borrowed from the world of craft beer, the term describes easy-growing beverages low-octane enough to sip a few in one session. Lazor’s margarita cleverly and beautifully uses sherry to lower the proof of the classic summer sipper.

1 1/2 ounces manzanilla sherry

3/4 ounce tequila or mezcal

3/4 ounce orange liqueur (preferably Combier)

3/4 ounce lime juice

1 barspoon agave syrup

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cheese toast

Prep: 30 minutes, plus resting

Bake: 12 to 15 minutes

Makes: About 60 crackers

“Prep School” columnist James P. DeWan wrote for our “Craving: Cheese” month that he is obsessed with the fancy cheese toasts at Kendall College’s restaurant, The Dining Room. He talked colleague Belinda Brooks, assistant professor of culinary arts, into sharing her recipe. After some work to get her giant, restaurant-size output down to a batch suitable for home cooks, the crispy, cheesy, salty crackerlike toasts were an addictive hit. Break these out for playoff games.

Topping:

6 ounces Parmesan, shredded

3 ounces cheddar, shredded

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Dough:

4 cups flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup milk, plus more as needed

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 stick (4 tablespoons) butter, melted, cooled

2 whole eggs, beaten with a tablespoon of water, for egg wash

1. For the topping, pulse all the ingredients in a food processor until coarsely but evenly ground. If not using right away, cover and refrigerate up to one week. Makes: 2 ½ cups.

2. For the dough, combine flour, salt and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Mix on low to combine ingredients, about 1 minute.

3. Combine ½ cup milk, the buttermilk and melted butter in a separate bowl.

4. Turn off mixer; add liquid ingredients. Mix on low to combine, scraping sides as needed, about 2 minutes. Increase to second speed, and mix until just combined, about 1 minute. If dough does not come together, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time. Remove dough from bowl, divide into four pieces and roll into balls. Wrap in plastic wrap; allow dough to rest, 30 minutes.

5. Unwrap one dough ball and place on the counter. Flatten with a rolling pin or the palm of your hand to a thickness of less than an inch; divide it into two pieces of relatively even size. Pass one piece of dough through a pasta roller on its widest setting. Be patient, as the dough may still be pretty stiff. Letter fold the dough (fold one side one-third over, then do the same with the other side); rotate dough 90 degrees and pass it through the pasta roller again to make smoother sides. If dough is sticking, dust lightly with flour between rolls. Continue rolling at increasingly smaller settings until dough is very thin, one or two settings before the smallest setting. (Different pasta machines have different numbering systems.) Lay the rolled dough onto a parchment-covered cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.

6. When dough strips are on cookie sheets, dock them heavily with a fork, then brush with egg wash. Sprinkle evenly with the cheese topping.

7. Cut into triangles with a pizza cutter. Bake in a 375-degree oven until brown and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature and serve.

Nutrition information per cracker: 66 calories, 3 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 11 mg cholesterol, 7 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein, 200 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Lumpia

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 30-40 pieces (1½- to 2-inch servings)

Bringing forth a dish of Filipino lumpia, Food & Dining Deputy Editor Joseph Hernandez shared a lesson for our times about being an immigrant child in a new land, “stinky” food and the aching desire to just fit in. Equal parts moving and troubling, while laying out issues of racial discrimination, assimilation and cultural appropriation, the story ultimately ends in redemption and understanding, over his mother’s lumpia.

Joseph advises that lumpia can be frozen, making it a perfect dish to cook in batches for dinner tonight and at a later date in the week.

1½ pounds lean ground pork (or ground turkey)

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled, finely diced

1 rib celery, finely diced

1/2 cup celery leaves, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon soy sauce, optional

1 package (25 count) rice paper egg roll wrappers

Water (or egg wash) to seal wrappers

2 cups vegetable oil

Dipping sauce: Thai chile sauce, banana ketchup, Sriracha or tomato ketchup

1. Mix pork or turkey, onion, garlic, carrots, celery and celery leaves together in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste and soy sauce (if desired).

2. Place a wrapper on your work surface. Place 2 heaping tablespoons of the filling diagonally near one corner of the wrapper, leaving a 1 1/2-inch space at both ends. Fold in the ends of the wrapper, then fold the side along the length of the filling. Roll wrapper tightly along this length. Once near the end of the roll, moisten the exposed end of the wrapper with water or egg wash, and seal the edge. Cover the roll with a moist paper towel or dish towel to retain moisture. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Once all lumpia are wrapped, use kitchen shears or a sharp chef’s knife to cut rolls into 2- to 3-inch long pieces.

3. Heat a heavy skillet over medium heat; add oil to 1/2-inch depth. Heat to 350 degrees. Slide three or four lumpia into the oil. Fry the rolls until all sides are golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet. Repeat with remaining rolls. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Nutrition information per serving: 120 calories, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 14 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 6 g protein, 37 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Momma Wong’s beef noodle soup

Prep: 40 minutes

Cook: 2 ½ hours

Makes: 10 servings

F&D reporter Grace Wong wrote of her mother, Ling Ling Zheng (affectionately called Momma Wong by Grace’s friends), and the beef noodle soup recipe she brought from Shanghai to Chicago in the ’90s. “A comforting dish to ward off the bitter winter and a sense of loneliness from leaving her family and homeland,” Grace wrote. But she had to adapt the recipe to what she could find here at the time, ultimately creating a dish Grace will now eat no other way.

Look for ingredients at Asian grocery stores, such as H Mart in Niles and Hong Kong market in Chinatown. Garlic soybean paste is also known as doubanjiang, douban, toban-djan or garlic bean sauce. For the noodles, Momma Wong recommends Wu-Mu brand dry wheat noodles (medium), but you can use angel hair pasta or spaghetti if those aren’t available.

2 pounds beef tendon, cut in 1- to 2-inch pieces

1 golf ball-size knob fresh ginger, unpeeled, thinly sliced

2 star anise

2 black cardamom pods

3 tablespoons rice wine

4 beefsteak tomatoes

2 pounds beef heel meat, cut in 1- to 2-inch chunks

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 medium onions, cut in half, then cut in thirds

4 tablespoons garlic soybean paste

2 tablespoons spicy chile crisp or chile oil with black beans

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup lump sugar (also known as rock sugar)

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled (optional)

3 tablespoons ketchup

Garnish:

Noodles, cooked, drained

6 heads baby bok choy, sliced in half lengthwise, blanched (or stems of Chinese broccoli)

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. You will need enough water to cover the tendons. Place the tendons in the boiling water; cover. When the water boils again, turn off the heat. The tendons should have changed color and should be hard to the touch.

2. Drain the tendons; rinse in warm water, making sure to rinse off the foam. Place tendons in a pressure cooker (such as a 6-quart Instant Pot); add cold water just to cover, about 6 cups, plus the ginger, star anise, cardamom pods and rice wine. Seal the pressure cooker; set for 1 ½ hours, and start. Once the cooking time is up, allow the pressure to release naturally, 25 to 28 minutes. (No pressure cooker? See note below.)

3. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Score the bottoms of the tomatoes in an X-shape; dip into a pot of boiling water to blanch them, about 30 seconds. Transfer tomatoes to an ice bath. Remove the skin; cut each tomato into eighths.

4. Bring about 2 inches water to a boil in a skillet large enough to hold the heel meat. Add heel meat; cook, stirring occasionally, until water returns to a boil. Remove from heat. Drain meat; rinse with warm, almost hot, water to rinse off impurities.

5. Place a large saucepan or Dutch oven over high heat. Add the oil; when oil is warm, add onions. Cook, covered, 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes; cook, covered until tomatoes are soft and the onions start to turn translucent, 10 minutes. Add the soybean paste, chile crisp or oil and ¼ cup of the soy sauce. Stir, then add lump sugar. Reduce heat to medium.

6. Add the heel meat; stir well so that the sauce coats the meat. If you’re using the eggs, add them now. Cover and cook, about 1 minute. Stir in the ketchup. Cook, covered, until the onions are softened, 2-3 minutes.

7. Once tendons have finished cooking and you have released pressure in the pressure cooker, pour sauce and heel meat mixture into the pressure cooker insert with the tendons; stir. Add remaining ¼ cup soy sauce. Seal and pressure cook, 30 minutes. (Add an additional 30 minutes if you would like more tender heel meat.) Release pressure naturally.

8. To serve, slice the eggs in half. Place noodles in bowls; top with the soup. Garnish with blanched bok choy and an egg half.

Note: You can cook the beef tendons on the stovetop, instead of a slow cooker. Simmer in water to cover until softened, stirring often, 6 hours.

Nutrition information per serving (without noodles): 549 calories, 19 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 167 mg cholesterol, 32 g carbohydrates, 22 g sugar, 67 g protein, 1,543 mg sodium, 7 g fiber

Instant ramen noodles hack

For our month exploring noodles, F&D reporter Louisa Chu tackled a ramen tasting. But since a product testing of the myriad ramen brands available proved impossible, she settled on a brilliant solution: Have F&D staffers present their favorite ramen noodles, and how they hack them. The highly personalized dishes were a treat to try, sparking lots of discussion and slurping — and all six worth trying at home. Here we present one of them: Louisa’s version, with kimchi, seaweed and dry roasted edamame, which she explains:

Nongshim Shin Ramyun

My Korean-American roommate in Paris, over a decade ago when we were culinary school students together, introduced me to these noodles, the best-selling instant ramen in South Korea.

I start with a medium pot, to minimize the spatter. Pour in peanut oil to coat the bottom. Add about half a cup of kimchi. Turn on the kitchen fan, to minimize the tear gas effect, then blast the heat high.

Half fill a bowl with cold water. When the kimchi sizzles, stir. When it smells like it’s caramelizing, add some water to deglaze the pan, then the powder and vegetable packets plus the noodles. Cook, adding water as needed; these chewier noodles take a little longer. Pour into a bowl.

I also add a crisp sheet of seaweed, torn to bits, and a sprinkling of crunchy roasted edamame too. Twirl a bite, and instantly feel restored. A word of warning, my noodles are not for the faint of heart. It’s an insanely intense spicy and saline bowl designed to defibrillate me back to life.

Reverse sear rib-eye

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Can you get a good sear on a steak cooked indoors without smoking out the family? F&D’s Nick Kindelsperger set out to find a way. And like many culinary questions he sets before himself, he did. Adapting a reverse-sear method from Meathead Goldwyn’s book, “Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling” (Rux Martin, $35), he produced this beaut for our month of “Craving: Steak.”

1 bone-in rib-eye steak, 1 ½ inch to 2 inches thick, about 2 pounds

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon butter

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Liberally sprinkle salt on both sides of the beef, transfer meat to a wire rack set on a baking sheet and then place in the fridge. Let rest for at least an hour. (If you don't have time, just salt the meat thoroughly on both sides right before cooking, and place meat on a wire rack set over a baking sheet.)

2. Heat oven to 225 degrees. Place the baking sheet in the oven. Cook until the middle registers 115 degrees. Using a digital meat thermometer, check the meat every 10 to 15 minutes. The total time depends on the thickness of the steak, but plan for 45 to 55 minutes. Once the temperature reaches 100 degrees, plan to check the temperature every 5 minutes, so you don't overcook the steak. When it has reached 115 degrees, remove steak from oven.

3. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until just starting to smoke. Add the steak and butter. Carefully spoon the melted butter over the steak. Flip the steak after 30 seconds. Continue spooning the butter and flipping the steak every 30 seconds, until the steak has been in the pan for 2 minutes. Remove the steak and check the temperature. If it's 125 to 130 degrees, set it aside on a clean plate to rest. If not, return it to the pan for an additional minute of basting, flipping halfway through.

4. Let the steak rest, 10 minutes. Cut the steak into thick slices, season with black pepper and an additional pinch of salt. Divide between two plates and serve.

Korican pork chops

Prep: 10 minutes

Marinate: 20 minutes to 12 hours

Cook: 6 minutes

Feeds: 6 people

In April, Chicago chef Bill Kim launched his book “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces” (10 Speed Press, $28), which brilliantly lays out sauces as building blocks to all his recipes. Here he uses two sauces for a mashup. “I like to say my food is Korican — half Korean, half Puerto Rican — the perfect balance of Zen and fuego,” Kim writes. You can taste it in how the Korican sauce is used in this recipe, as a marinade for the pork and as the basis for a punchy, bright, acidic Korean chimichurri.” The recipe calls for thin pork chops here; if you cannot find them, Bill suggests grilling thicker chops a couple of minutes longer per side.

6 (½-pound) bone-in pork chops, ¼-inch thick

2 ¼ cups Korican sauce (see recipe)

¼ cup nuoc cham sauce (see recipe)

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon sambal oelek

1. Place the pork chops in a large, shallow dish, pour 2 cups of the Korican sauce over the chops and turn the chops to coat evenly. Cover and marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes or preferably in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

2. While the pork is marinating, make the Korean chimichurri. Combine the nuoc cham sauce, remaining ¼ cup Korican sauce, parsley, cilantro and sambal oelek in a food processor, and process for about 1 minute, until smooth. Set aside at room temperature.

3. Heat the grill for direct-heat cooking to medium-high (400 to 450 degrees).

4. Remove the chops from the marinade and shake off the excess marinade. Place them on the grill and cook, turning them once, for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until lightly charred. Remove the chops from the grill and let rest for 5 minutes, then serve with the chimichurri.

Korican sauce

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sweet paprika, 2 tablespoons dried oregano, 2 tablespoons chili powder, 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder, ¼ cup salt, ½ cup distilled white vinegar, 26 cloves garlic, minced, and ½ cup olive oil. Transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate for up to two weeks, or freeze for up to two months.

Makes: 1 ½ cups

Nuoc cham sauce

In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar, ¼ cup fresh lime juice, ¼ cup fish sauce ½ cup water, 1 clove garlic, minced, and 2 green Thai chiles, minced, with seeds. whisk until the sugar dissolves. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two weeks or freeze for up to two months.

Makes: 1 cup

Butter chicken with spiced cashews

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes: 6 servings/

It was a big year for Chicago’s Chandra Ram, editor of restaurant industry magazine Plate. Bill Kim’s “Korean BBQ,” which she co-wrote, was published in the spring, and her own book, “The Complete Indian Instant Pot Cookbook: 130 Traditional and Modern Recipes,” hit in late fall. Her version of butter chicken captures her approach to Indian cooking, wrote Tribune’s Nick Kindelsperger — she follows her own path with a nontraditional addition of chipotle chiles for smoke and spice — and the book itself reflects the explosion of Instant Pot guides in 2018.

2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil

2 cups finely diced onions

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

3 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder, divided

1 teaspoon garam masala

2 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, pureed or finely chopped

1 cup of water

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes (with juice)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

½ cup raw cashew pieces

¾ cup heavy or whipping cream

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Using the saute function on high, heat the ghee in the inner pot for about 1 minute, until shimmering. Add the onions and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, until the onions are softened.

2. Add the ginger, garlic, turmeric, 2 teaspoons chili powder, garam masala and tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Stir in the chipotles in adobo sauce, water, tomatoes (with juice) and chicken. Secure the lid and cook on high pressure for 8 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, toast the cashews in a small, dry skillet over medium heat, for 3 minutes, tossing the pan frequently, until lightly browned. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder and toss to coat. Set aside.

4. Once the chicken is cooked, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release the remaining pressure.

5. Remove the lid. If the sauce is watery, use the saute function on high to simmer the mixture for 5 minutes, until the sauce is reduced to the desired consistency. Stir in the cream and ¼ cup cilantro. Transfer the chicken and sauce to a serving dish, garnish with the remaining cilantro and cashews, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 435 calories, 28 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 184 mg cholesterol, 14 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 30 g protein, 719 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

Tahini chocolate chip cookies

Prep: 10 minutes, plus chilling time

Cook: 12-14 minutes

Makes: 36 cookies

Frequent F&D contributor Lisa Futterman became obsessed with all things sesame this year. Her story for us explored the seed in varied forms — meatballs, dukka and cookies. All good, but the cookies, inspired by David Lebovitz’s recipe for salted chocolate chip tahini cookies, stood out. Tahini replaces some of the butter for a deep, mysterious flavor, Lisa wrote. Indeed.

1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup tahini, stirred

½ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips (one 12-ounce package)

Flaky sea salt (optional)

1. Beat the butter, tahini and sugars in a bowl with a mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla; beat 1 minute more.

2. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl; add to the butter mixture carefully, mixing until just combined. Gently mix in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough, 6-8 hours or overnight. (If you have room, you can shape the cookies and refrigerate them on a baking sheet overnight instead.)

3. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Form the dough into 2-inch balls; place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until golden, 12-14 minutes. Do not over bake.

4. If desired, you may sprinkle a few flakes of sea salt on top of each cookie as they come out of the oven. Allow to cool on the baking sheets.

Nutrition information per cookie: 128 calories, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 17 mg cholesterol, 16 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar, 2 g protein, 87 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Pear, double cranberry and apple lattice pie

Prep: 1 hour

Chill: 1 hour

Cook: 1 hour

Makes: 8 to 10 servings

Dinner at Home columnist JeanMarie Brownson found inspiration in sweet Barlett pears for Thanksgiving. Her masterful pie combined them with more fall gems — apples for added sweetness and cranberries, both fresh and dried. For the pie pastry, use her tried-and-true included here, or your own favorite double-crust recipe.

1 recipe double crust pie dough, see recipe

2 1/2 pounds ripe, but still a bit firm, Bartlett pears, about 6

1 1/2 pounds Honeycrisp or Golden Delicious apples, about 4

2 cups fresh cranberries, about 8 ounces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup (4 ounces) dried cranberries

1/2 teaspoon grated fresh orange zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

Cream or milk, coarse sugar (or turbinado sugar)

1. Make pie dough and refrigerate it as directed. Working between two sheets of floured wax paper, roll out one disk into a 12-inch circle. Remove the top sheet of wax paper and use the bottom sheet to flip the crust into a 10-inch pie pan. Gently smooth the crust into the pan, without stretching it. Roll the edge of the dough under so it sits neatly on the edge of the pie dish. Refrigerate.

2. Roll the second disk of pie dough between the sheets of floured wax paper into an 11-inch circle. Slide onto a cookie sheet and refrigerate while you make the filling.

3. Peel and core the pears. Slice into 1/4-inch wide wedges; put into a bowl. You should have 6 generous cups. Peel and core the apples. Cut into 3/4-inch chunks; you should have about 3 1/2 cups. Add to the pears. Stir in fresh cranberries.

4. Heat butter in large deep skillet over medium-high until melted; add pears, apples and fresh cranberries. Cook, stirring, until nicely coated with butter, about 2 minutes. Cover and cook to soften the fruit, 3 minutes. Add sugar and cornstarch; cook and stir until glazed and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in dried cranberries, orange zest and salt. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet; cool to room temperature. While the fruit mixture cools, heat oven to 425 degrees.

5. Pile the cooled fruit into the prepared bottom crust. Use a very sharp knife to cut the rolled top crust into 18 strips, each about ½ inch wide. Place nine of those strips over the fruit filling positioning them about ½ inch apart. Arrange the other nine strips over the strips on the pie in a diagonal pattern. (If you want to make a woven lattice, put one strip of dough over the nine strips on the pie and weave them by lifting up and folding to weave them together.)

6. Crimp the edge of the bottom crust and the lattice strips together with your fingers. Use a fork to make a decorative edge all the way around the pie. Use a pastry brush to brush each of the strips and the edge of the pie with cream. Sprinkle strips and the edge with the coarse sugar.

7. Place pie on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees, 25 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Use strips of foil to lightly cover the outer edge of the pie. Continue baking until the filling is bubbling hot and the crust richly golden, about 40 minutes more.

8. Cool completely on a wire rack. Serve at room temperature topped with whipped cream or ice cream. To rewarm the pie, simply set it in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving (for 10 servings): 540 calories, 24 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 34 mg cholesterol, 80 g carbohydrates, 43 g sugar, 4 g protein, 270 mg sodium, 7 g fiber

Double crust pie dough

1. Pulse 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a food processor to mix well. Cut 1/2 cup unsalted butter (very cold) and 1/2 cup trans-fat free vegetable shortening (frozen) into small pieces; sprinkle them over the flour mixture. Pulse to blend the fats into the flour. The mixture will look like coarse crumbs.

2. Put ice cubes into about 1/2 cup water and let the water chill. Remove the ice cubes and drizzle about 6 tablespoons of the ice water over the flour mixture. Briefly pulse the machine just until the mixture gathers into a dough.

3. Dump the mixture out onto a sheet of wax paper. Gather into two balls, one slightly larger than the other. (Use this one later for the bottom crust.) Flatten the balls into thick disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. (Dough will keep in the refrigerator for several days.)

Makes: Enough for a double crust 10-inch pie

Toscanini’s B3

Prep: 30 minutes

Chill: 4 or more hours

Churn: 20 minutes

Freeze: 4 or more hours

Makes: About 5 cups

A visit to Cambridge led “Dinner at Home” columnist Leah Eskin to Toscanini’s Ice Cream, a shop where the most popular flavor is called B3, “a reference to the materials: browned butter, brown sugar and brownies,” she writes. Leah adapted this recipe from the shop. “B3 does not disappoint,” she says. We agree.

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups whole milk

½ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoon water

12 tablespoons (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into a few chunks

1 tablespoon instant nonfat dried milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/2 cups chopped brownies, without nuts

1. Prep: Whisk together cream, milk, brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt until sugar has dissolved. Drop yolks into a tall, narrow 6-cup container that offers an immersion blender a snug fit. Blend in 1 teaspoon water.

2 Brown: Drop butter chunks into a medium saucepan. Set pan over medium heat. Butter will melt, foam, then begin to brown. Turn down heat to medium-low. Sprinkle in dry milk and whisk, scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan. In 1 to 2 minutes, butter will turn golden brown, be riddled with brown specks and give off a delightful nutty aroma.

3. Blend: Slowly pour hot browned butter over yolks, while blending with immersion blender until emulsified. Pour cream mixture in slowly, blending. Add vanilla and blend.

4. Chill: Cover and chill 4 hours or overnight.

5. Churn: Pour mixture into an ice cream churn and swirl as directed. Stir in brownie chunks. Scrape ice cream into a storage container. Press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface. Cover and freeze firm, 4 or more hours.

6. Serve: Let ice cream warm on the countertop about 10 minutes. Scoop and savor.